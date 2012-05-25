By Zelie Pollon
SANTA FE, N.M. May 25 Firefighters managed to
protect the remaining homes in a southwestern New Mexico
subdivision overnight, but some outlying buildings were engulfed
by flames from a fire that burned on rough mountain terrain near
the Arizona border.
Two fires merged in the Gila National Forest on Thursday and
consumed 12,000 additional acres (4,856 hectares) overnight,
bringing the total burn area to 82,252 acres (33,286 hectares)
with none of it contained, said Public Information Officer Iris
Estes.
Estes said firefighters were able to build fire lines toward
the north, and expected gusty winds of 15 to 28 miles per hour
(24 to 45 kph) to move the flames in that direction by midday.
Efforts overnight managed to preserve the more than 45
remaining vacation homes in the area. A total of twelve homes
and 13 outlying buildings have been destroyed so far, Estes
said.
"The fire is still burning in the subdivision, but they did
a good job of getting in there and getting some structure
protection in there," Estes said.
Estes said the fire "spread out and moved in all directions"
as it burned late Thursday, which allowed firefighters to get
closer to the blaze and build fire lines with bulldozers.
"It didn't make a run in any one direction, so we're hoping
it will continue to do that today," she said.
More than 500 people are currently fighting the blaze.
Voluntary evacuations were in effect for the nearby town of
Mogollon.
