SANTA FE, N.M., June 3 Firefighters battling New
Mexico's largest-ever blaze gained ground on Sunday and
officials said they would begin to allow evacuated residents to
return home on Monday.
The Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire, which has burned 241,701
acres (97,813 hectares) in the Gila National Forest, is now 17
percent contained with progress being made by the hour, said
Fire Information Officer Heather O'Hanlon.
Residents of the historic mining town of Mogollon, which was
evacuated last Saturday, will be allowed to return starting on
Monday, she said.
O'Hanlon said the fire had slowed considerably now that it
was headed to shallower terrain and was encroaching on stands of
a different type of tree, moving on from mixed conifer to pinon.
She said officials were hoping to have a much larger containment
number by Monday.
"I think you're going to see a pretty significant change in
containment tomorrow," O'Hanlon said.
The blaze, sparked by lightning on May 16, has been burning
in deep, rugged canyons, consuming Ponderosa pine and mixed
conifer.
Because of the extreme terrain, firefighters have been
dropped from helicopters into remote mountain areas.
More than 1,200 personnel remain fighting the fire,
including 14 elite so-called hotshot crews.
