(Corrects origins of Smokey Bear in 16th paragraph)
* Fires among biggest in both states' history
* Containment lines cut around 10 pct of Colorado fire
* Lines extended around 35 pct of New Mexico fire
By Zelie Pollon and Keith Coffman
June 12 Fire crews battling flames roaring
through national forests in New Mexico and Colorado have made
some progress beating back the blazes that have driven thousands
from their homes and destroyed hundreds of dwellings, the
authorities said on Tuesday.
The larger of the two blazes, now ranked as the third
biggest on record in Colorado, has killed a woman whose remains
were found in the ashes of a cabin where she lived alone on the
edge of the Roosevelt National Forest, officials said on Monday.
Linda Steadman, 62, was the first casualty of the so-called
High Park Fire, which has scorched more than 43,000 acres
(17,400 hectares) near the Wyoming border since it was ignited
by lightning late Friday or early Saturday, and the fourth
fatality in a Colorado wildfire this year.
Over 100 structures, including an undetermined number of
homes, have been destroyed, and hundreds more dwellings - home
to roughly 2,000 people - remain threatened by the blaze and are
under evacuation orders, Larimer County officials said.
But authorities on Tuesday night reported making some
headway against the flames, saying ground crews had managed to
cut containment lines around 10 percent of the fire's perimeter.
Residents from a couple of neighborhoods would be allowed back
into their homes Tuesday afternoon, they added.
Still, federal incident commander Bill Hahnenberg said he
anticipated firefighters would be battling the blaze for several
weeks, if not into the fall. The plan for Tuesday, he said, was
to focus on the southern edge of the fire with a heavy aerial
assault to safeguard populated areas.
About 500 firefighters were on the scene on Tuesday, but
Hahnenberg said he expected that number to climb to as many as
800 in the days ahead.
"SMOKEY BEAR" FIRE SITE
Hundreds of miles to the south, firefighters also turned a
corner against a wildfire burning in the rugged Lincoln National
Forest in central New Mexico, where some 37,000 acres (15,000)
of mixed conifer have gone up in flames.
By Tuesday night, fire crews had extended containment lines
around 35 percent of the perimeter of the Little Bear Fire,
helped by calmer winds and higher humidity, officials said.
Damage-assessment teams reaching the fire zone for the first
time on Tuesday determined that 224 homes and 10 outbuildings
had been destroyed. Previously, it had been estimated that 35
structures had been burnt down.
Nine residential areas - which are home to up to 2,500
people - remain evacuated, while the resort village of Ruidoso,
a town of some 9,000 year-round residents, is still under
threat, said Kerry Gladden, a Ruidoso information officer.
"Our strategies for the day are to strengthen the
containment lines, (and) build new bulldozer lines on the side
leading down to Ruidoso. We're hitting heavy this morning with
air tankers," Gladden said.
Governor Susana Martinez declared a state of emergency in
Lincoln County on Tuesday, releasing additional state funds for
fire relief.
Nearly 1,000 personnel have been assigned to the Little Bear
Fire, including 400 National Guardsmen sent by the governor to
help evacuate residents and protect property.
The blaze was sparked by lightning on June 4 and was largely
brought under control within days, but high winds blew flames
past containment lines last week, giving the fire a second life.
The blaze is in the same area where firefighters in 1950
rescued an orphaned bear cub later dubbed "Smokey Bear." Te
animal became the stand-in for the fictional bear of the same
name created as a U.S. Forest Service symbol for fire prevention
and wildlife conservation. Smokey Bear, who first appeared on
posters in the 1940s, became famed for the slogan, "Only you can
prevent forest fires."
In southwestern New Mexico, the separate Whitewater-Baldy
Complex fire, the largest in state history, was 37 percent
contained after blackening 278,708 acres.
