June 13 Firefighters in central New Mexico held
the line on Wednesday against flames that roared through
mountains and canyons near the resort village of Ruidoso after
more than 200 homes on the outskirts of town were destroyed,
officials said.
About 2,500 people forced from nine neighborhoods along the
southern flank of the blaze in recent days waited for evacuation
orders to be lifted. They awaited news about the fate of their
homes -- while some 9,000 residents of Ruidoso, just a few miles
beyond the fire's edge, wondered whether they might be next.
National Guard troops walked through the town handing out
evacuation route maps on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in
case authorities were forced to order the village cleared.
Damage-assessment teams reaching the fire zone for the first
time determined that 224 homes and 10 outbuildings had been
gutted by fire, up from an earlier tally of 35 structures lost.
Authorities said they expected to find more homes destroyed.
The so-called Little Bear Fire has charred more than 37,000
acres (14,973 hectares) of rugged pine woodlands, much of it in
the Lincoln National Forest, since it was ignited by lightning
on June 4. Fire crews have managed to carve containment lines
around 35 percent of the perimeter.
Fire information officer Jimmye Turner said buffer zones
established between the town and the leading edge of the blaze
were holding, though winds were starting to pick up again.
"They're working very hard to keep the fire in the area it's
in," Turner said. More than 1,000 personnel were fighting the
flames.
The official Ruidoso village website, which advertises the
town's casino, racetrack, ski resort and other attractions,
included a link to a fire bulletin with the cheerful headline:
"Firefighters Have Turned the Corner on the Little Bear Fire."
The blaze was burning in the same area where firefighters in
1950 rescued an orphaned bear cub later dubbed "Smokey Bear,"
adopted as the real-life mascot and namesake for the U.S. Forest
Service cartoon character created years before as a symbol for
fire prevention.
Little Bear was one of 14 large, active fires being fought
across nearly 400,000 acres (162,000 hectares) in eight Western
states -- Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New
Mexico, Utah and Wyoming -- according to the National
Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
One of the fires in northern Colorado, near the Wyoming
border, has blackened nearly 47,000 acres (19,000 hectares) of
forest and grassland northwest of Fort Collins and consumed
about 100 structures, including a cabin where the remains of a
62-year-old grandmother were found this week.
Linda Steadman, 62, was the first casualty of the so-called
High Park Fire, sparked by lightning on Saturday, and the fourth
fatality in a Colorado wildfire this year.
Hundreds of dwellings - home to roughly 2,000 people -
remain threatened by the blaze and under evacuation orders. But
overall fire containment held steady at just over 10 percent of
the burn zone, Larimer County officials said.
Airplane tankers that were grounded on Tuesday by erratic
winds and thick smoke returned to the skies on Wednesday with
aerial flame-retardent drops, said incident commander Bill
Hahnenberg.
Rita Baysinger, a spokeswoman for the Rocky Mountain Area
Coordination Center, said the tankers had been flying nonstop
since early Wednesday morning. "The tankers are colorful and are
important assets, but it's the firefighters on the ground who
put fires out," she added.
