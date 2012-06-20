(Corrects acreage in 1st paragraph to more than 100 square
miles, instead of 100,000)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER, June 20 A deadly, stubborn wildfire that
ranks as the most destructive on record for Colorado has
scorched more than 10 0 square miles ( 2 59 square km) of rugged
mountain terrain northwest of Denver, but a cool snap on
Wednesday gave fire crews a chance to take the offensive.
The so-called High Park Fire already is blamed for one death
and has consumed 189 homes in the 12 days since it was ignited
by lightning at the edge of the Roosevelt National Forest, and
authorities say they expect property losses to climb once more
damage assessments are made.
As of Wednesday, an estimated 1,000 homes remained evacuated
on the western outskirts of Fort Collins, a city of more 140,000
people that lies adjacent to the national forest about 55 miles
(90 km) north of Denver, according to Larimer County Sheriff's
spokesman John Schulz.
The only casualty reported from the fire so far was a
62-year-old grandmother whose body was found last week in the
ashes of a cabin where she lived alone. She was the fourth
person to die in a Colorado wildfire this year.
The High Park blaze grew in size by several thousand acres
overnight and early Wednesday, extending to almost 66,000
acres(26,710 hectares), or nearly 103 square miles (266 square
km).
But with air temperatures falling and expected to remain
relatively cool for the next two days, fire managers plan to go
on the attack.
"Today we're going to be aggressive," incident commander
Bill Hahnenberg said. So far, a contingent of several hundred
firefighters had managed to carve containment lines around 55
percent of the fire's perimeter.
The blaze was one of the biggest - and most threatening - of
16 large wildfires being fought across the country on Wednesday.
Most were in seven Western states - Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada,
New Mexico, Arizona, California and Utah, the National
Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, reported.
Although federal authorities say the fire season has gotten
off to an early start this summer in parts of the Northern
Rockies, the number of fires and acreage burned nationwide is
still well below the 10-year average for this time of year,
according to fire agency records.
In a reminder that even relatively small fires can cause
significant upheaval, a 450-acre (182-hectare) blaze burning
near the town of Lake Isabella, nestled within the Sequoia
National Forest in California, prompted the evacuation of about
160 homes and cabins, as well as the Hungry Gulch campground
near Sequoia National Park.
But Forest Service officials say that blaze is more than 35
percent contained and no structures have been damaged.
An even smaller was reported on Tuesday to have destroyed
six houses and five outbuildings near Mountain Home, Idaho, some
40 miles (64 km) southeast of Boise.
(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by
Bill Trott)