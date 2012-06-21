(Adds details from fire zone, shelter for evacuees; previous
DENVER)
By Keith Coffman
FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 20 A cool snap on
Wednesday gave fire crews in northern Colorado a chance to take
the offensive against a deadly wildfire that has scorched over
100 square miles of rugged mountain terrain north of Denver and
ranks as the state's most destructive on record.
The so-called High Park Fire already is blamed for one death
and has consumed 189 homes in the 12 days since it was ignited
by lightning at the edge of the Roosevelt National Forest, and
authorities say they expect property losses to climb when more
damage assessments are made.
As of Wednesday, an estimated 1,000 homes remained evacuated
on the western outskirts of Fort Collins, a city of more 140,000
people that lies adjacent to the national forest about 55 miles
(90 km) north of Denver.
At the Larimer County Fairgrounds in Loveland, just
southeast of Fort Collins, a shelter for displaced residents and
livestock teemed with activity Wednesday afternoon.
One of the evacuees there, Sue Weber, said she has been out
of her home for more than a week but has heard from authorities
that her house was still intact.
"I'm OK, but there is a lot of anxiety from being around
people who have lost everything," she said.
"My husband and I moved here from upstate New York three
years ago, where you're more likely to mold to death instead of
burn to death," she added with a laugh. "You have to laugh. It's
better than crying."
Twenty miles (32 km) away amid the charred hillsides of
Poudre Canyon, the foundation of a house was all that remained
of a property consumed by fire when wind-stoked flames swept
through the area 10 days ago. The smell of burned wood still
hung heavy in the air.
The only casualty reported from the fire so far was a
62-year-old grandmother whose body was found last week in the
ashes of a cabin where she lived alone. She was the fourth
person to die in a Colorado wildfire this year.
The High Park blaze grew in size by several thousand acres
overnight and Wednesday, extending to more than 68,000 acres
(27,519 hectares), or more than 106 square miles (275 square
km).
But with air temperatures falling and expected to remain
relatively cool for the next two days, fire managers said they
would go on the attack.
"Today we're going to be aggressive," incident commander
Bill Hahnenberg said. So far, a contingent of several hundred
firefighters had managed to carve containment lines around 55
percent of the fire's perimeter.
The blaze was one of the biggest - and most threatening - of
16 large wildfires being fought across the country on Wednesday.
Most were in seven Western states - Colorado, Wyoming, Nevada,
New Mexico, Arizona, California and Utah, the National
Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, reported.
Although federal authorities say the fire season has gotten
off to an early start this summer in parts of the Northern
Rockies, the number of fires and acreage burned nationwide is
still well below the 10-year average for this time of year,
according to fire agency records.
In a reminder that even relatively small fires can cause
significant upheaval, a 450-acre (182-hectare) blaze burning
near the town of Lake Isabella, nestled within the Sequoia
National Forest in California, prompted the evacuation of about
160 homes and cabins, as well as the Hungry Gulch campground
near Sequoia National Park.
But Forest Service officials say that blaze is more than 35
percent contained and no structures have been damaged.
An even smaller was reported on Tuesday to have destroyed
six houses and five outbuildings near Mountain Home, Idaho, some
40 miles (64 km) southeast of Boise.
