* Hundreds of residents evacuated in four western states
* Lightning sparks more than 100 blazes in Washington state
By Laura Zuckerman and Laura L. Myers
Sept 10 Wildfires burning across the northern
Rockies threatened hundreds of homes on Monday in Idaho, Wyoming
and Montana, while firefighters in Washington state scrambled to
battle scores of blazes sparked by weekend lightning storms
across the eastern Cascades.
No injuries were reported across the four western states on
Monday. Hundreds of people have been displaced by fires in the
region, and hundreds more were advised to be ready to flee at a
moment's notice, including residents in the resort of Jackson,
Wyoming, at the foot of the Grand Tetons.
The National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho reported
nearly 30 large, uncontained wild-land blazes being fought
nationwide on Monday, mostly in the West, in a destructive
season that far surpasses the 10-year average for acreage burned
in the year to date.
One of the most immediate threats to populated areas was a
wind-stoked fire that has destroyed an unspecified number of
dwellings and forced the evacuation on Sunday and Monday of 500
people near Casper, Wyoming.
The blaze on Casper Mountain south of the city had doubled
in size to 10,000 acres (4,050 hectares) since erupting on
Sunday from unknown causes and was being spread quickly by winds
gusting to 60 miles an hour (96 kph), Casper Fire Department
spokesman Bob Fawcett said.
About 250 miles (400 km) across the state to the west, a
smaller fire suspected to be caused by humans raged near the
popular tourist destination of Jackson Hole, prompting
authorities to place at least 1,600 property owners on standby
for possible evacuation.
That blaze, dubbed the Little Horsethief, erupted on
Saturday and had raced by Monday across more than 2,000 acres
(810 hectares) of the Bridger-Teton-National Forest, engulfing
towering trees and torching sagebrush and grasslands.
SMOKE BILLOWS OVER WYOMING ARTS FESTIVAL
Emergency officials said the fire forced the closure of
hiking trails and other operations in and around the Snow King
Resort, a ski area with a conference center and luxury hotel
perched above downtown Jackson.
Columns of smoke towered over Jackson, where an annual fall
arts festival that draws artists and collectors from around the
world was in full swing on Monday.
Farther northwest, a lightning-caused fire led authorities
in Montana to issue evacuation notices for 400 homes and
business on the outskirts of Hamilton, about 40 miles (64 km)
south of Missoula in the Bitterroot National Forest.
The so-called Sawtooth Fire has consumed some 1,300 acres
(530 hectares) of mountainous pine woodlands and grasses since
it erupted on Aug. 30, fire information officer Chris Fox said.
The blaze outside Hamilton was burning about 50 miles (80
km) north of where a larger conflagration in Idaho has forced
the evacuation of 400 other properties along a stretch of U.S.
Highway 93, including the tiny towns of North Fork and
Gibbonsville, along the border with western Montana.
The Mustang Complex Fire has devoured at least 280,000 acres
(113,000 hectares) of pine forests since it grew from several
separate lightning-sparked blazes in late July in remote
stretches of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Although flames advanced to within a few miles of populated
areas there on Monday, no structures were reported lost so far.
Fresh wildfire threats were not confined to the Rockies.
Thunderstorms that rolled through north-central Washington
state starting on Saturday evening and continuing through Sunday
afternoon unleashed at least 3,000 lightning strikes, triggering
more than 100 fires across a four-county area on the eastern
slopes of the Cascade Mountains.
The most menacing of those fires had scorched just 500 acres
(200 hectares) by Monday, but prompted the evacuation of 180
homes in foothills west of the town of Wenatchee. A larger fire
that has charred 6,500 acres (2,630 hectares) led authorities to
order 20 homes evacuated near the nearby small town of Entiat.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho, and Laura L.
Myers in Seattle; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Peter Cooney)