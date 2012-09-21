* Two abandoned gold mines with traces of radiation also
burned
* State officials say risk to human health believed low
* Air sampling to begin in town at edge of blaze
By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho, Sept 20 A wildfire in
east-central Idaho has burned through three former mining sites
containing traces of radioactive thorium and uranium and was
advancing a fourth such site on Thursday, but state officials
said they believed the risk to human health was low.
As a precaution, state environmental authorities planned to
take air samples in North Fork, a small community in the fire
zone north of Salmon, to assess any radioactive hazards posed by
fire damage to the sites.
One area of concern is a defunct uranium mine and milling
operation 5 miles (8 km) west of North Fork, where the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency conducted a cleanup several
years ago of polluted soil, hazardous wastes and piles of raw
uranium and thorium ore.
No decontamination of buildings at that site was ever
performed, and at least one of those buildings burned in the
fire, according to officials from the state Department of
Environmental Quality.
Flames also swept two abandoned gold mines about 20 miles
west of North Fork, where surface radiation, presumably from
natural uranium and thorium deposits in the ground, has been
measured at several times normal background levels, officials
said.
Authorities said they were unsure how recently the wildfire
had encroached on those three mining sites. But the situation
was brought to the attention of the Environmental Quality
Department on Thursday, agency officials said.
"This is new ground for us, but we are dealing with the
issue at this time," said Erick Neher, a regional administrator
of the department, adding that the risk of human exposure stems
from the potential for radioactive material consumed by fire to
be become airborne.
"Because there is potential and because there has been
concern amongst the citizens, we will be measuring
radioactivity," he said.
The air testing comes as the threat of property losses in
communities near the so-called Mustang Complex fire has receded.
SMOKE AND SOOT SEEN AS GREATER HAZARD
The blaze has devoured some 330,000 acres (133,500 hectares)
of pine woodlands since it grew from several separate
lightning-sparked fires in late July in remote stretches of the
Salmon-Challis National Forest. Authorities on Thursday lifted a
mandatory evacuation order for 400 homes in the area.
Idaho environmental officials said smoke pollution, which
has blanketed the area for more than a month, is the more
pressing hazard. They renewed a call for area residents to stay
indoors and wear masks when outdoors.
"This is very unhealthy air. We're well beyond the point
where it just affects the young and the elderly. It affects all
age groups and all degrees of health," said Mike Simon, acting
air quality administrator for Idaho.
The chief health hazard is from fine soot particles that can
worsen existing respiratory or cardiovascular ailments, said
Annyce Mayer, an occupational and environmental medicine
physician at National Jewish Health in Denver.
Cindy Hallen, who lives roughly 10 miles from a former
uranium mine said she is not taking any chances.
"I'm wearing a mask, and I'm urging my neighbors to wear
masks. I'm going to the worst-case scenario," she said.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)