(Adds state of emergency)
By Alex Dobuzinskis and Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 Fire crews in California's
rugged Sierra Nevada battled to gain the upper hand on Wednesday
against a blaze that threatened at least 2,000 homes and has
displaced hundreds of residents as flames roared for a fifth day
through dry timber and brush west of Lake Tahoe.
The so-called King Fire, the most menacing of 11 major
wildfires raging across the drought-parched state, has scorched
nearly 28,000 acres (11,331 hectares) of state land and the El
Dorado National Forest since it erupted Saturday, fire officials
said.
As of Wednesday, a force of 3,300 firefighters had managed
to carve containment lines around 5 percent of the blaze's
perimeter, according to the California Department of Forestry
and Fire Protection's website.
No buildings were believed lost, but CalFire said more than
3,500 structures, including at least 2,000 homes, were
threatened by the blaze, and evacuation orders were in effect
for residents in those homes.
Late on Wednesday, Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of
emergency in response to the King Fire and a blaze further
north, putting all state resources at the disposal of his Office
of Emergency Services.
Numerous campgrounds were closed in the forest, a popular
destination for river rafting and other activities east of
Sacramento. Two firefighters were reported hurt with
non-life-threatening injuries, said CalFire spokeswoman Lannette
Rangel.
The fire, stoked by strong, erratic winds, dry vegetation
and low humidity, was burning largely unchecked in steep canyon
terrain along the south fork of the American River and Silver
Creek, north of the community of Pollock Pines.
Winds were blowing the flames mostly away from populated
areas on Wednesday, Rangel said. But crews were bracing for an
expected shift that would likely drive the fire back toward
evacuated communities along U.S. Highway 50.
Mounting danger from the blaze came after crews halted the
advance of another fire hundreds of miles to the north in the
Cascade range on Tuesday, after 150 buildings were lost in the
town of Weed near Mount Shasta and the Oregon border.
Police volunteer Mark Merrill said two churches and a
sawmill were among buildings damaged or destroyed in the
historic logging town of 3,000 people.
More than 30 homes and two dozen other structures were
consumed in a third fire in and around Sierra foothill
communities south of Yosemite National Park.
California's fire season, which traditionally runs from May
to October, is on track to be the most destructive on record,
state fire managers say.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles;
Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson and Curtis Skinner;
Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Bill Trott and Eric Walsh)