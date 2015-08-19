By Eric M. Johnson and Laura Zuckerman
SEATTLE/SALMON, Idaho
SEATTLE/SALMON, Idaho Aug 19 Wildfires raging
across the U.S. Northwest triggered new evacuation orders for
hundreds of homes as firefighters battled more than a dozen
major blazes across drought-parched Western states, authorities
said on Wednesday.
The blazes have blackened more than 1 million acres (400,000
hectares) across the arid region, prompting fire managers to
call in help from the U.S. Army and abroad.
This week, the national year-to-date tally of area burned
passed 7 million acres (2.9 million hectares). That figure had
not been reached so early in the year for two decades.
In north-central Washington state, about 200 people were
forced from their residences as a cluster of fires bore down on
the town of Conconully late on Tuesday, said Lorraine Utt at the
county's emergency operations center.
More than 1,400 other people were placed under evacuation
orders across the county, Utt added, but most of them had since
been allowed to return to homes.
To the south, firefighters by Wednesday managed to dig
containment lines around about half of a wildfire burning on the
outskirts of Chelan, Washington, a resort town at the southern
tip of Lake Chelan, fire information officer Lorena Wisehart
said.
In central Oregon, another conflagration of wildfires near
the rural community of John Day had destroyed three dozen homes
since the weekend and threatened many others.
The state's fire marshal's office said high winds posed a
challenge as ground crews fought to keep the 48,200-acre
(19,500-hectare) fire away from homes and a critical power
transmission line.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown was due to tour the area later on
Wednesday.
In the mountains of north-central Idaho, a group of blazes
that grew to 100 square miles (260 square km) forced evacuations
on Tuesday from dozens of homes near the small town of Weippe.
The so-called Clearwater Complex of fires burning in and
around the Nez Perce Indian Reservation has consumed 50 homes
and 80 outbuildings near the logging town of Kamiah, Idaho,
since it was sparked by lightning last week.
An elderly woman in the area was killed when she fell and
struck her head while trying to secure her backyard chickens
before fleeing the fire with her husband, authorities said.
On Wednesday, flames were advancing on Kamiah from three
sides as another part of the complex was reaching north toward
Weippe, said federal fire information officer Dixie Dies.
"This fire is amoebic. It's spreading everywhere," Dies
said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, Laura Zuckerman in
Salmon, Idaho, and Courtney Sherwood in Portland, Ore.; Writing
