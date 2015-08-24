SEATTLE Aug 23 Beleaguered ground crews
battling newly swelled wildfires across Washington state were
aided by softer winds on Sunday as they welcomed the expected
arrival of new fire engines and water-carrying tankers to a
military base in the drought-stricken U.S. region.
The full fleet of 20 large fire engines, to be deployed to
hot spots threatening homes, and 10 water tankers will arrive at
Fairchild Air Force Base outside Spokane before Tuesday,
officials said.
Overall, there were 24 large wildfires or clusters of fires
burning across Washington state and Oregon on Sunday, among the
nearly 70 blazes raging in Idaho, California and Montana, the
National Interagency Fire Center in Boise reported.
President Barack Obama has signed a federal declaration of
emergency for Washington state, and authorities have called in
reinforcements from abroad.
As of Sunday, the fires in Washington alone have blackened
more than 590,000 acres (238,800 hectares) and destroyed more
than 200 homes, according to Governor Jay Inslee's office.
In the state's north-central area, a cluster of blazes
burning in Okanogan County swelled some 12,500 acres (5,059
hectares) to 239,733 acres (97,016 hectares) on Sunday from the
day prior and was just 10 percent contained, a fire official
said.
Softer winds on Sunday allowed firefighters to strengthen
containment lines around the flames as evacuation orders for
affected areas were reduced, a fire information officer assigned
to the so-called Okanogan Complex said. Crews, however, were
bracing for hot, dry, windy forecasts from late Monday.
The complex includes the Twisp River fire, which killed
three firefighters and injured four others on Wednesday night
after forcing thousands of households to evacuate in the towns
of Twisp and Winthrop.
About 40 miles (64 km) to the south, in the area of a resort
town at the base of Lake Chelan, another fire cluster has
charred 86,400 acres (34,965 hectares), growing by about 1,000
acres from Saturday. It was about a third contained.
Some 1,000 residents remained under evacuated orders on
Sunday, though sheriff's deputies have been escorting some
residents back for property checks, said Rico Smith, a fire
information officer for the team fighting the blaze.
Heavy smoke hung over the central Washington region, and the
state's health department said flames may burn an area in the
northeast that was once a uranium mine on the Spokane
Reservation, but it will not make the smoke in the surrounding
area any more toxic.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra
Maler)