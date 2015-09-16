(Updates containment numbers)
By Curtis Skinner
MIDDLETOWN, Calif., Sept 15 Property losses from
a deadly Northern California wildfire, the most destructive this
year in the western United States, climbed on Tuesday to at
least 585 homes and hundreds of other structures that have gone
up in flames.
The latest tally, up from Monday's estimate of 400 homes
razed, came as firefighters gained some ground against the
blaze, which erupted on Saturday and raced through several
communities in the hills north of Napa County's wine-producing
region.
Thousands of residents were forced to flee, many without
warning as neighborhoods burned around them. One elderly shut-in
was later discovered to have perished in her home, and
authorities have not ruled out finding additional victims.
Ana Malachowski, 33, was back in the devastated village of
Middletown on Tuesday, picking through ruins of her brother's
home as he tried to direct her by cell phone to spots in the
rubble where jewelry and other items might be salvaged.
"I'm just numb," she said, recounting how she and neighbors
tried in vain to battle flames with garden hoses on Saturday
before giving up to join in the evacuation.
Her own house survived, she said, but added, "This whole
town is a big family. You can't say, 'This family lost their
home and this one didn't.'"
Lake County sheriff's deputies began escorting some evacuees
back to their properties to briefly tend to pets or livestock
that were left behind.
But authorities said conditions in fire-ravaged areas
remained unsafe, with downed power lines and other hazards.
Residents whose homes remained intact would not be able to
reoccupy their houses for at least another couple of days.
An estimated 13,000 residents remained displaced by
evacuations, while the blaze, dubbed the Valley Fire, still
posed a potential threat to some 9,000 buildings in the fire
zone, roughly 50 miles (80 km) west of Sacramento, the state
capital.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
spokesman Doug Pittman said Monday night that the fire's latest
advance was mostly toward hillsides and mountains away from
heavily populated areas. But the fire was reported especially
active on Tuesday near the small mountain town of Loch Lomond
and the Aetna Springs resort.
By Tuesday evening, the blaze had devoured more than 67,000
acres (27,0000 hectares)of timber, brush and grass left parched
by four years of drought and weeks of extreme summer heat.
MAKING HEADWAY
As darkness fell across Northern California containment of
the fire, a measure of how much of its perimeter has been
enclosed within buffer lines carved through vegetation by ground
crews, stood at 30 percent, up from 15 percent earlier in the
day, Cal Fire said.
Water-dropping helicopters and airplane tankers grounded by
thick smoke during the first days of the fire returned to the
skies as visibility improved on Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures have also cooled and winds have eased since the
fire's peak on Saturday and early Sunday, when flames raced
unchecked over 40,000 acres in just 12 hours.
The speed of the blaze caught area residents off-guard,
forcing many to flee in chaotic evacuations through gauntlets of
fire as surrounding houses and trees went up in flames.
Roughly half of Middletown, a town of about 1,500 residents,
was left in ruin, with twisted, blackened debris strewn over
charred foundations of buildings reduced to ash. A row of
burned-out cars stood next to what remained of a flattened
apartment house, and the charred hulks of more vehicles filled a
lot where an auto mechanic shop once stood.
Four firefighters were hospitalized with burns they suffered
in the early hours of the blaze. More than 2,300 personnel were
on the fire lines as of Tuesday, Cal Fire said.
The 585 homes known destroyed represents the greatest
property loss from a single wildfire among the scores of
conflagrations that have raged across the drought-stricken U.S.
West so far this year, according to the National Interagency
Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
Although the damage has yet to be quantified, the Valley
Fire could become the largest insurance loss for a Northern
California wildfire since a 1991 Oakland firestorm, said Mark
Bove, a senior research meteorologist for New Jersey-based
Munich Reinsurance America.
By comparison that calamity destroyed 3,200 buildings, with
an industry-wide insured loss of about $3 billion, he said.
A separate blaze raging since Wednesday in the western
Sierras near the former gold mining town of Jackson has
destroyed 233 homes and 175 outbuildings, with some 10,000
people displaced by evacuations there, officials said. The
so-called Butte Fire was 40 percent contained.
(Additional reporting from Los Angeles by Steve Gorman and Dan
Whitcomb; Additional reporting in Middletown by John Russell and
Alan Devall; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Andrew Hay and
Lisa Shumaker)