LAKEPORT, Calif., Sept 16 Crews battling wildfires in Northern California appeared to have turned a corner on Wednesday against the state's two most destructive blazes, which together have laid waste to more than 800 homes and forced the evacuation of some 20,000 people.

Those have collectively scorched more than 140,000 acres in mountain areas to the east and west of Sacramento, the state Capital, a region left tinder dry by four years of punishing drought and weeks of extreme summer heat.

The more ferocious of the two, the so-called Valley Fire, erupted on Saturday and raced through several communities north of Napa County's wine-producing region, destroying 585 homes and hundreds of other structures.

Thousands of residents were forced to flee, many at a moment's notice, as neighborhoods went up in flames around them, and one elderly shut-in was later discovered to have perished in her home. Four firefighters also were hospitalized with burns they suffered in the early hours of the blaze.

Lake County Sheriff's spokesman Steve Brooks said four people have been reported missing in the fire, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility that additional victims would be found as damage assessment teams comb through the wreckage.

But a cooling trend and diminished winds have helped firefighters gain ground against the blaze in recent days, according to officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

By Tuesday night, containment of the fire - a measure of how much of its perimeter has been enclosed within buffer lines carved through vegetation by ground crews - had grown to 30 percent, triple the previous day's figure, Cal Fire said.

Authorities on Wednesday lifted evacuation orders for a cluster of communities on the outskirts of the fire zone.

But conditions in fire-ravaged areas remained unsafe, with downed power lines and other hazards, and authorities said it would be days more before residents whose homes remained intact would be permitted to reoccupy their houses.

More than 13,000 residents were displaced at the height of the fire threat.

Meanwhile, a week-old blaze dubbed the Butte Fire, which has razed 233 homes and 175 outbuildings about 100 miles away in the western Sierras, was listed as 40 percent contained. Some of the estimated 10,000 evacuees from that fire were beginning to return home as well.

The devastation of the Valley Fire has already entered the record books as the greatest property loss from a single wildfire among the scores of conflagrations that have raged across the drought-stricken U.S. West so far this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho. And the Butte fire ranks as the second most destructive in California this season.

With well over 650,000 acres blackened so far this year by more than 7,000 wildfires statewide, 2015 as a whole is on track to possibly surpass 2008 for the most blazes and most landscape burned in a single year, Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said.

He said the Valley and Butte fires already rank among the top 20 most destructive wildfires in state history. They still pale in comparison to some of the very worst, such as a 1991 firestorm in Oakland that leveled 3,200 buildings or a 2003 blaze in San Diego that destroyed 2,800 structures. (Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Hay)