By Keith Coffman
| COLORADO SPRINGS, June 25
COLORADO SPRINGS, June 25 An out-of-control
wildfire near some of Colorado's most visited tourist sites
expanded overnight, keeping some 6,000 people from their homes
on Monday, and forecasts said winds could push the flames toward
the United States Air Force Academy.
On Monday morning, the Waldo Canyon fire near Colorado
Springs, about 80 miles south of Denver, continued to burn near
the base of Pikes Peak, whose vistas helped inspire the
patriotic tune "America the Beautiful."
The fire had prompted the evacuation of 11,000 people on
Sunday but residents of the town of Manitou Springs, often used
as a base for visits to Pikes Peak, had been allowed home,
leaving 6,000 people still displaced.
The fire was raging about six to 10 miles from the Air Force
Academy as winds fanned the flames in its direction, and fire
authorities listed the academy as being threatened by the blaze
along with utilities, flood control structures and watershed.
A recreation area belonging to the Academy was ordered
evacuated due to its proximity to the fire, and all trails
leading west of the school were closed as a precaution, the base
said on Monday.
But the blaze would still have to traverse rough terrain,
burning down through steep canyons and up mountain ridges,
before it would reach the Air Force Academy itself, Academy
spokesman Meade Warthen said.
"We don't have any reason at this particular point to think
were going to be inundated, but we're standing by," Warthen
said. "There are contingency plans in place. If we need to
implement them, we will."
The Department of Homeland Security said it was providing
the Federal Emergenchy Management Agency financial assistance to
help battle the Waldo Canyon and other fires, noting the blaze's
threat to 250 homes in the area.
On Sunday, El Paso County spokesman Dave Rose said the fire
was burning two miles from the base of Pikes Peak, billed as the
most visited mountain in North America.
The Waldo Canyon blaze came as firefighting resources were
stretched by the monster High Park blaze northwest of Fort
Collins, a university city north of Denver along the state's
tinder-dry Front Range.
The High Park Fire - the second-largest on record in the
state and its most destructive - has consumed 83,205 acres in
steep canyons since it was sparked by lightning two weeks ago.
It is blamed for the death of a 62-year-old grandmother in her
mountain cabin and has destroyed 248 homes.
An estimated 4,300 people remain evacuated from their homes
as that fire burns through grass, brush and Ponderosa pine.
In southwestern Colorado, the Weber Fire grew to 8,300 acres
overnight but firefighters held it about one mile southeast of
the small town of Mancos, east of Mesa Verde National Park.
Between 40 to 50 homes were evacuated and residents of
Mancos were on evacuation warning, fire information officer Mary
Huels said.
A dozen fires in total are burning across Colorado, with
high temperatures projected to top 100 degrees again on Monday
expected to cause "extreme" fire behavior, officials said.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Miller in Grand Junction;
Writing and additional reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by
Eric Walsh)