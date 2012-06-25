(Adds details from Colorado evacuees, wildfires in Utah)
By Keith Coffman
COLORADO SPRINGS, June 25 An out-of-control
wildfire near some of Colorado's most visited tourist sites
expanded overnight and kept some 6,000 people from their homes
on Monday, as forecasts said winds could push the flames toward
the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The fire sent a mushroom cloud of smoke over Colorado
Springs in the shadow of Pikes Peak, whose vistas helped inspire
the patriotic tune "America the Beautiful." Closer to the blaze,
trees were visibly torquing and twisting from the heat.
The Waldo Canyon fire about 80 miles (129 km) south of
Denver had initially prompted the evacuation of 11,000 people on
Sunday until residents of the town of Manitou Springs were
allowed home, but were told to be ready to leave again on short
notice.
One of those residents was retired nurse Carol Yeager, 76,
who lives in Manitou Springs. Late on Saturday night, she
evacuated from her stucco home on the orders of police, grabbing
a handful of personal effects and her four cats.
"The flames were shooting skyward," she said. "It's cleared
up a lot, but police told us if the wind shifts, it's touch and
go, and they said to be ready to evacuate again."
On Sunday, El Paso County spokesman Dave Rose said the fire
was burning two miles from the base of Pikes Peak, billed as the
most visited mountain in North America.
The fire was also within six to 10 miles of the Air Force
Academy in Colorado Springs as winds fanned the flames in its
direction, and fire authorities listed the academy as being
threatened by the blaze along with utilities and watershed.
A recreation area belonging to the Academy was ordered
evacuated due to its proximity to the fire, and all trails
leading west of the school were closed, the base said.
But the blaze would still have to traverse rough terrain,
burning down through steep canyons and up mountain ridges,
before it would reach the Air Force Academy itself, Academy
spokesman Meade Warthen said.
"We don't have any reason at this particular point to think
we're going to be inundated, but we're standing by," Warthen
said. "There are contingency plans in place. If we need to
implement them, we will."
The Department of Homeland Security said it was providing
the Federal Emergency Management Agency financial assistance to
help battle the Waldo Canyon and other fires, noting the blaze's
threat to 250 homes in the area.
RESOURCES STRETCHED
The Waldo Canyon blaze came as firefighting resources were
stretched by the monster High Park blaze northwest of Fort
Collins, a university city north of Denver along the state's
tinder-dry Front Range.
A dozen fires in total are burning across Colorado, with
high temperatures projected to top 100 Fahrenheit ( 38 Celsius)
ag ain on Monday expected to cause "extreme" fire behavior,
officials said.
"We're going to be continuing to have to deal with these
fires for weeks to come," U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell
said. "We anticipate it's going to be a long fire season."
The High Park Fire - the second-largest blaze on record in
the state and its most destructive - has consumed 83,205 acres
in steep canyons since it was sparked by lightning two weeks
ago. It is blamed for the death of a 62-year-old grandmother in
her mountain cabin and has destroyed 248 homes.
An estimated 4,300 people remain evacuated from their homes
as that fire burns through grass, brush and Ponderosa pine.
In southwestern Colorado, the Weber Fire grew to 8,300 acres
overnight but firefighters held it about one mile southeast of
the small town of Mancos, east of Mesa Verde National Park.
Roughly 50 homes were evacuated, and more residents were on
evacuation warning, fire information officer Mary Huels said.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Utah, a fast-growing 39,000-acre
wildfire continued to rage on Monday and was only about 12
percent contained, the state's governor said.
An estimated 30 homes and about 75 sheep had been lost in
the Wood Hollow fire, burning between the rural communities of
Fountain Green and Indianola. Governor Gary Herbert, who toured
the fire by helicopter on Monday morning, estimated the property
losses so far at $7 million.
No injuries have been reported, but Herbert said fire
officials did use a helicopter to remove some shepherds from the
area mountains to get them out of the fire's path.
More than 500 structures have been threatened by the Wood
Hollow fire, forcing up to 1,500 people from their homes or
summer cabins.
"The big worry now is the weather. Everything that can be
done is being done," Herbert told a televised news conference.
