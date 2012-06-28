COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 28 A fierce
wildfire that has raged for six days at the edge of Colorado's
second-most populous city, forcing the evacuation of some 35,000
people, has destroyed 346 homes, Mayor Steve Bach said on
Thursday, citing preliminary damage assessments.
If those figures hold up, the tally of lost homes in and
around Colorado Springs would make the so-called Waldo Canyon
Fire the state's most destructive on record, surpassing the 257
homes consumed in recent weeks by a much larger blaze north of
Denver near Fort Collins.
