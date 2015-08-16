(Updates with state of emergency in Montana)
By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho Aug 16 Montana declared a state
of emergency on Sunday to battle more than a dozen wildfires as
blazes, fueled by drought and winds, also raged in Oregon, Idaho
and the California wine region north of San Francisco.
Wildfires have destroyed 50 homes in north central Idaho
while a fire in north-central Washington nearly doubled in size,
almost encircling the town of Chelan and forcing the evacuation
of some 1,500.
The Reach fire, sparked on Friday by lightning strikes and
high winds, had doubled to 55,000 acres (22,250 hectares) by
Sunday, fire incident spokesman Wayne Patterson said.
He said the fire also had started other smaller blazes
further north.
Patterson said better weather was helping to fight the blaze
- the temperature was down 10 degrees Fahrenheit from the upper
90s (mid 30s Celsius) on Friday and winds were low. Power in
Chelan has been restored.
Patterson said there were about 727 firefighters tackling
the blaze and the National Guard would be adding more troops on
Sunday night or Monday. A Blackhawk helicopter was dropping
water on the fire.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock declared a state of
emergency, deploying the state's National Guard to combat more
than a dozen wildfires that have threatened homes and prompted
authorities to advise residents to be prepared to flee should
conditions worsen.
In Idaho, the fast-moving Clearwater Complex fire was
15-percent contained early on Sunday after burning 50 houses and
75 outbuildings on the outskirts of the community of Kamiah.
Dozens of people in neighborhoods outlying the tiny logging
town were told last week to flee in the face of the blazes,
among more than 100 burning across the northern, southwestern
and east-central parts of the state and in neighboring Oregon
and Washington, according to the National Interagency Fire
Center in Boise.
More than 770 fire personnel have been assigned to fight the
blazes that make up the Clearwater Complex, which has scorched
almost 53,000 acres (21,500 hectares) of dense spruce forests
criss-crossed by river valleys containing rural communities,
Idaho fire managers said in a statement.
One of the fires in the complex was blamed last week for
destroying a house and triggering the evacuation of several
homes near Wieppe, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office .
On Sunday, residents of Greer, Idaho, were told they might
have to evacuate, the sheriff's office said on its website. It
was not clear how many people would be affected.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho and Mary
Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Chris Michaud and Sandra
Maler)