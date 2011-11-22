PHOENIX Nov 22 About 40 percent of sizable recent human-caused wildfires in the Arizona-Mexico border region have been linked to activity by illegal immigrants, according to a U.S. government study released on Tuesday.

U.S. Senator John McCain, the Arizona Republican who requested the study by the Government Accountability Office, said the findings back up comments he made blaming border crossers for some of the blazes.

The study by the GAO, the U.S. Congress' investigative arm, found that of 77 human-caused borderland wildfires that were investigated by federal officials from 2006 to 2010, 30 identified illegal border crossers "as a suspected source of ignition."

Investigators found half of those fires were lit to signal for help, provide warmth or cook food, although no explicit purpose was given for the remaining fires, which it noted occurred in areas known for drug smuggling.

It added that fire suppression activities were sometimes reduced at night "because of the perceived threat to firefighters' safety."

The report did not say whether any illegal immigrants had been arrested or prosecuted for starting the blazes.

McCain, the Republican 2008 presidential candidate who sparked a furor in June by suggesting that illegal immigrants were to blame for some of the wildfires raging near the border, welcomed the report's findings.

"This independent GAO study again confirms what U.S. Forest Service and local officials in Arizona have long known: that some of the fires along the Arizona-Mexico border are caused by people crossing the border illegally," McCain said in a statement.

"The report further found that firefighting activities have sometimes been delayed while waiting for law enforcement escorts as protection from armed smugglers, which could cause fires to grow larger and more damaging," he added.

The GAO report estimates that the federal government spent $33 million fighting human-caused fires along the Arizona-Mexico border between 2006 and 2010.

The largest blaze in the state's history, the so-called Wallow Fire, started in late May and torched more than 800 square miles (297,200 hectares). Two cousins from southern Arizona, who allegedly left a campfire unattended, were later charged with starting that fire.

McCain drew criticism when he told a news conference after visiting the Wallow Fire that there was "substantial evidence that some of these fires have been caused by people who have crossed our border illegally."

Some critics accused McCain of trying to single out illegal immigrants as scapegoats before the cause of the fires had been officially determined. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Peter Bohan and Vicki Allen)