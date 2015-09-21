(Corrects paragraph 10 to show that Foremost is a unit of The
Farmers Exchanges, instead of a division of Zurich Insurance
Group)
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 There are lots of reasons
people live in California's Modjeska Canyon.
Nestled against the mountains and abutting the Cleveland
National Forest, the area has abundant wildlife and access to
nature, yet is just a 20 minute drive from larger Orange County
communities.
But the things that make Modjeska appealing have also made
homes there and in other wildfire-prone parts of California
increasingly difficult to insure.
In the last decade, major wildfires in California - and
losses in the billions of dollars - have led some big insurance
companies to stop writing homeowners policies for many of the
nearly 2 million households that are considered at high risk of
fire. Allstate Corp, for instance, in 2007 stopped
writing new homeowners policies in the Golden State altogether.
Others, like Farmers Insurance and State Farm, have become more
discriminating about the areas they will insure homes.
Californians who can't find insurance in the traditional
market can purchase limited fire coverage from a
state-established consortium of insurance companies.
Yet data shows that many homeowners who have been denied
coverage by standard insurers are not flocking to the state
plan, which is both more costly and far less comprehensive than
traditional homeowners' policies. Rather, they are increasingly
signing up for specialty policies provided by companies best
known for insuring unusual risks such as major construction
projects, kidnapping or rare art collections. Such policies are
still expensive, but offer more coverage than the state plan.
Bonnie Smith, a landscape designer who has lived in Modjeska
Canyon since 1981, said the availability of traditional
homeowners insurance plans tightened after a 2007 fire destroyed
several homes in the canyon.
"People that move in here have a heck of a time getting
insurance," she said.
Allstate canceled Smith's $1400-a-year homeowners policy in
2012, and Smith considers herself lucky that she was able to
find a $2100 policy with Lexington Insurance, the specialty
insurance arm of AIG.
And she isn't the only one. Thousands of Californians in
hilly, forested areas have also signed up for such policies in
recent years with companies like Lexington, Lloyd's of
London, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co unit
Scottsdale Insurance Company and Foremost, a unit of The Farmers
Exchanges. So-called surplus line insurers wrote 23,120
homeowners policies in California in 2014, a 91 percent increase
from the 12,097 written just two years earlier, according to the
Surplus Line Association of California.
"In the past two years it's really taken off, and most of
that is really driven by the fires," said Andy Fletcher, an
insurance broker with Scottish American in Sacramento who
connects insurance agents with surplus line homeowners policies.
Fletcher writes about 2500 policies a year, he said, and
expects that to climb above 3000 next year after the latest
wildfires in Northern California, which destroyed hundreds of
homes. About 80 percent of the policies he writes are for homes
in high fire areas, he said, adding that they probably cost
about twice as much as a standard policy.
Surplus line insurance is meant for higher risks, and
insurance brokers must show that they cannot get coverage for
their clients in the standard market before they can get a
specialty policy.
The companies that offer those policies must be approved by
the California Department of Insurance, but their rates are not
regulated like those of traditional insurers.
"I have some concerns that the main line insurers are
justifying their exit from some areas by the fact that there is
a surplus lines market," said Erin Ryan, principal consultant
for the state's Senate Insurance Committee. "If we see
substantial growth in the surplus lines market then there is
something wrong. It's meant to be for unusual situations and
unusual risk. Not for your basic homeowners insurance."
Part of the attraction of specialty policies is they offer
more coverage than the state-sponsored program, known as the
California FAIR plan. The FAIR plan offers a basic plan that
covers fire and will only insure up to $1.5 million for a
structure and its contents. That means people have to look
elsewhere for other coverage that would normally be included in
a standard homeowner's policy, such as liability for accidents
or injury.
The number of policies under the FAIR plan has been flat for
the last two years. And nearly 80 percent of the FAIR plan's
126,000 policies are in urban areas with no wildfire exposure,
according to Anneliese Jivan, president of FAIR.
"I'm pretty certain that some of the policies are being
picked up by the non-admitted carriers," Jivan said. "They are
not coming to us."
Randy Ballinger, a retiree who owns a 900-square-foot
A-frame house in the Southern California mountain community of
Running Springs, said he didn't even consider the FAIR plan
because he heard it was expensive. So when Farmers rejected him,
he ended up with a $1200-a-year policy with Foremost.
Ballinger pays slightly less to insure a far larger
three-bedroom rental property in a lower-risk part of town with
Farmers.
Traditional insurers acknowledge that they are reluctant to
insure in some fire-prone areas. "As much of the industry has
done, we continue to evaluate wildfire exposure and risk," said
Trent Frager, a spokesman for Farmers Insurance.
For property owners, that can mean fewer choices and higher
prices. "It's killer," Ballinger said. "I just want to ignore
how much I'm paying and be glad I have it."
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Additional reporting by Tariro
Mzezewa in New York, Carolyn Cohn in London and Richa Naidu in
Bangalore; Editing by Sue Horton)