By Zelie Pollon
| Santa Fe, N.M.
Santa Fe, N.M. May 26 A blaze raged unchecked
for a fourth day in the steep mountains of southwestern New
Mexico on Saturday, one of several wildfires that have consumed
more than 200 square miles (520 km) of rugged land in a
half-dozen U.S. states.
Efforts to contain the blazes spreading in sparsely
populated areas of Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New
Mexico and Utah have been hurt by gusting winds and tinder-dry
late-spring conditions.
Several small towns, including the historic Wild West mining
town of Mogollon - now nearly a ghost town - were ordered to
evacuate, as the spreading fire torched miles forest, brush and
grass.
New Mexico's Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire had raged across
82,252 acres (33,286 hectares) as of Friday, although officials
said the area could be much larger than that. No new acreage
numbers were available Saturday because planes did not conduct
an infrared flight Friday night, said Fire Information Officer
Dan Ware.
"We know that there was significant growth yesterday but we
don't have a hard and fast number," Ware said.
Some 586 firefighters and support crew were fighting the
blaze.
"This is the biggest show in the country right now in terms
of fire size. So a lot of resources are available to us. We're
just not sure we'll be able to do a lot of flying," Ware said.
Access to the fire was the chief difficulty. It was burning
in very steep, rugged terrain where firefighters are not able to
cut fire lines through the brush and timber.
"Fire activity was so extreme yesterday we had to pull crews
out. We're expecting another day like that today. With such high
wind levels and low humidity there's going to be big potential
for some major growth," he said.
The Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire began last Wednesday from
a lightning strike and is being fed by high winds and drought
conditions.
(Editing by Jackie Frank)