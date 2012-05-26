(Adds details on fires in Utah, Colorado)
By Zelie Pollon
Santa Fe, N.M. May 26 A wildfire burned out of
control for a fourth day in the steep mountains of southwestern
New Mexico on Saturday, one of several blazes that have consumed
more than 200 square miles (520 square km) of rugged land in six
U.S. states.
Efforts to contain the blazes spreading in sparsely
populated areas of Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New
Mexico and Utah have been hurt by gusting winds and tinder-dry
late-spring conditions.
Several small towns, including the historic Wild West mining
town of Mogollon - now nearly a ghost town - were ordered to
evacuate, as the spreading fire torched miles forest, brush and
grass.
New Mexico's Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire, which was
started by lightning 10 days ago, had raged across 82,252 acres
(33,286 hectares) as of Friday and officials said the area could
now be much larger than that.
"We know that there was significant growth yesterday, but we
don't have a hard and fast number," said Fire Information
Officer Dan Ware.
More than 580 firefighters and support crew have been
fighting the blaze.
"This is the biggest show in the country right now in terms
of fire size. So a lot of resources are available to us. We're
just not sure we'll be able to do a lot of flying," Ware said.
He said access to the fire had been the chief difficulty as
it was burning in very steep, rugged terrain where firefighters
were not able to cut through the brush and timber.
"Fire activity was so extreme yesterday we had to pull crews
out," he said. "We're expecting another day like that today.
With such high wind levels and low humidity there's going to be
big potential for some major growth."
Smoke from the New Mexico fire wafted north into the Denver
metropolitan area on Saturday, as firefighters battled a
separate wildfire burning on the Utah-Colorado border.
That 2,800-acre fire was burning in a remote area near
Paradox, Colorado, U.S Forest Service spokesman Steve Segin
said.
He said there were only a few isolated ranches in the area
and no structures had been lost so far, although the wind-driven
blaze was "very active." He said the cause was under
investigation.
Most of western Colorado has been put under a "red flag"
warning for wildfires due to hot temperatures, low humidity and
high winds, according to the National Weather Service.
In Utah, officials said that a wildfire burning on the west
side of Promontory Point, the tip of a peninsula that juts into
the Great Salt Lake, had grown to 4,200 acres, but was 50
percent contained.
The fire, which was touched off by lightning on Thursday,
was burning uphill in the Promontory Mountains, on public and
private land, the officials said. No structures have been lost,
they said.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Dobner in Salt Lake City,
Keith Coffman in Denver and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing
by Jackie Frank and David Brunnstrom)