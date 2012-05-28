By Zelie Pollon
| SANTA FE, N.M.
SANTA FE, N.M. May 28 Firefighters in New
Mexico were working on Monday to protect several Depression-era
landmarks from a blaze burning through the rugged high country
of the Gila National Forest, fire officials said.
The so-called Whitewater-Baldy Complex fire, which destroyed
a dozen privately owned cabins at the height of its rampage last
week, has burned 122,388 acres of timber since it was ignited by
lightning on May 16, fire officials said.
"We did not increase the acreage because the fire burned on
the interior yesterday. That's a good thing," said Fire
Information Officer Iris Estes. "Now, private land and historic
sites are being prepared to be defensible."
Vulnerable structures included the Bearwallow Mountain
Lookout Cabins and Shed, which was built in 1940 by the Works
Progress Administration as a forest fire lookout, and was added
to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988 for its
architectural significance.
"There is a protective wrap that they actually put around
the historic cabins themselves, almost looks like aluminum
foil," Estes said.
Lighter winds over the weekend were allowing firefighters
greater access to the blaze that 907 personnel are fighting with
a focus on burnout operations and structure protection.
Also on Monday, fire officials in western Colorado said that
lighter wind speeds and cooler temperatures have slowed the
growth of two wildfires burning through rugged mountain canyons
there.
The Sunrise Mine Fire north of Paradox, Colorado, near the
Utah state line has torched 5,200 acres, incident commander Rich
Harvey said.
The more favorable weather conditions allowed firefighters
to cut a containment line around 30 percent of the blaze by
early Monday afternoon, Harvey said.
The Little Sand Fire burning northwest of Pagosa Springs,
Colorado, has blackened 2,682 acres in the San Juan National
Forest, according to Durango Interagency Dispatch spokeswoman
Pam Wilson.
Wilson said the fire is zero percent contained, as steep
terrain and stands of dead trees which pose a hazard to
firefighters has forced crews to focus on burning out fuels
ahead of the flames.
Both fires prompted the closures of campsites and
recreational areas over the holiday weekend but no structures
have been lost in either blaze, authorities said.
(Additional reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing By
Edith Honan and Philip Barbara)