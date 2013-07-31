By Eric M. Johnson and Teresa Carson
SEATTLE/ PORTLAND, Ore., July 31
SEATTLE/ PORTLAND, Ore., July 31 Firefighters in
Washington state and Oregon were grappling on Wednesday with
blazes that have blackened more than 200 square miles of terrain
across the Pacific Northwest, forcing hundreds of residents to
flee their homes.
In Washington, some 1,700 firefighters worked to contain a
pair of fires that have charred a combined 85,000 acres east of
the Cascade Range, destroying at least three homes and several
outbuildings, said state Emergency Management Division spokesman
Mark Clemens.
The so-called Colockum Tarps fire, which broke out on
Saturday morning and quickly spread through dry brush near
Malaga, had burned over some 60,000 acres of mountain slopes
toward the Columbia River by Wednesday afternoon, Clemens said.
Air tankers have dropped water and flame retardant to
protect neighborhoods and power lines, he said. The Colockum,
only about 8 percent contained, has forced 150 people to
evacuate their homes south of Wenatchee.
Clemens said crews had managed to contain around 60 percent
of the second blaze, known as the Mile Marker 28 fire, that
erupted on July 24 and quickly spread over 26,000 acres,
prompting the evacuation of 69 homes. Those residents were
allowed to return home as of Wednesday.
Officials said the causes of the fires were under
investigation, and that they were worried about
lightning-bearing thunderstorms forecast for Thursday that could
ignite new blazes.
In southwestern Oregon, meanwhile, a wildfire started by
lightning on July 26 that had already burned over more than
25,000 acres was threatening 500 homes. Although the flames were
only about 5 percent contained, officials said they had made
headway on Wednesday.
Dubbed the Douglas Complex fire, it is made up of four large
fires and 55 smaller blazes.
Christie Shaw, public information officer with the Oregon
Department of Forestry, said 105 homes have been evacuated and
40 more are on notice. Forty commercial buildings, 470 homes and
35 outbuildings are threatened by the fire. She said only a
couple of outbuildings and two railroad trestles had been
destroyed so far.
A few minor injuries have been reported among the 1,387
firefighters and support personnel battling the blaze, officials
said. Crews were using 11 helicopters, 86 fire trucks, 15
bulldozers and 27 water tenders.
Marv Eells, owner of Glendale Hardware in nearby Glendale,
said his store had completely sold out of garden hoses and was
doing a brisk business in flashlight batteries and particle
masks.
The weather has helped firefighters, with temperatures in
the low 80s and 30 percent humidity. Thunderstorms are expected
over the next few days, which could mean a small amount of rain
as well as more lightening strikes.
The area historically was a gold-mining region and still
produces timber. About half the land is privately owned and half
is owned by the federal Bureau of Land Management.
(Reporting by Eric Johnson in Seattle and Teresa Carson in
