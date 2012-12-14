By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho Dec 13 U.S. researchers have
developed a first-of-its-kind numerical scale to measure
wildfire risks to property and communities in the wake of a fire
season ranked the third most extensive since 1960, government
officials said on Thursday.
The index, devised as an ascending scale from 1 to 4, will
rate the vulnerability of homes or other structures to wildfires
according to such factors as climate, surrounding terrain, and
the types of vegetation that could fuel a fire, as well as
building design and materials.
The scale was designed to help fire managers better allocate
firefighting resources according to potential property losses,
rather than based on only the size and scope of a fire, and for
greater advanced planning to mitigate wildfire hazards.
Each ranking will actually be assigned as two separate
numbers - one gauging a structure's vulnerability to direct fire
exposure and one measuring the potential risk from blowing
embers.
"You could have a vulnerability to one and not the other,"
said Alex Maranghides, fire protection engineer with the
National Institute of Standards and Technology. "But structures
could be hardened to protect against both kinds of threats."
The wildfire index differs from numerical scales used to
rate other natural disasters, such as earthquakes or hurricanes,
which are essentially measured according to their own inherent
strength.
It is geared toward communities with the greatest exposure
to wildfires, those lying in the so-called wildland-urban
interface - particularly in the Western and Southern states
where forests and grasslands most often meet towns and resorts.
Maranghides, who developed the system with a U.S. Forest
Service researcher, said results from planned field testing in
Texas and California will be available in the coming months.
The scale is designed to be applied to buildings before the
outbreak of a wildland blaze but can also be employed to
previously unrated property in the event of fire.
Predicting threats posed by wildfires is unlike assessing
natural disasters such as floods because risk levels rapidly
fluctuate over shorter distances, Maranghides said.
"If your home is away from the leading edge of the fire,
it's not at risk early on. But dangers to your home dramatically
increase if a neighboring house catches fire," he said.
The model also seeks to influence building standards and
retrofits for new and existing homes, particularly for those on
the fringes of forests and grasslands. Protecting those could
substantially reduce fire risks for entire communities.
Development of the index comes as a growing number of homes
are built in former wild areas, according to CoreLogic, a
company that analyzes property trends.
More than 740,000 residences across 13 Western states were
ranked as being at high or very high risk for wildfire damage,
representing a total property values estimated at $136 billion,
the report shows.
The 2012 fire season has consumed nearly 9.2 million acres,
making it the third most extensive fire year since 1960, said
Ken Frederick, spokesman for the National Interagency Fire
Center in Boise, Idaho.
That compares to the record 9.8 million acres lost to blazes
in 2006 and 9.3 million acres burned in 2007.
