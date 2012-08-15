By Laura Zuckerman and Jonathan Kaminsky
| SALMON, Idaho/CLE ELUM, Wash.
SALMON, Idaho/CLE ELUM, Wash. Aug 15 Wildfires
roared out of control across the sun-scorched U.S. West on
Wednesday and threatened to roll into two small towns in Idaho
as firefighters managed to partially dampen a monster blaze that
has destroyed 60 homes in Washington state.
All told, the fires have charred more than half a million
acres across Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California,
destroying homes and outbuildings, forcing hundreds of people to
evacuate ahead of the flames and killing a young firefighter.
In Idaho, authorities advised some 1,000 residents around
the central communities of Featherville and Pine to prepare to
evacuate on Wednesday as a blaze that has consumed more than
63,000 acres (25,495 hectares) raged just miles from the two
towns.
"We're adopting a posture that it's not if it's going to hit
Featherville and Pine, but when," Elmore County Sheriff's Office
spokesman Gary Walker said, adding that the early warning is
designed to prevent "a big, mass confusion once we have to get
people out of there."
The Trinity Ridge fire that threatens Featherville and Pine
erupted after a utility terrain vehicle caught fire on Aug. 3.
Strong winds sent flames racing across parched grasslands and
sagebrush and into tinder-dry pine forests, federal fire
information officer Brandon Hampton said.
The blaze, burning 5 miles (8 km) west of Featherville, was
5 percent contained and roads to the pair of high mountain
desert towns about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Boise have been
blocked to everyone except residents and firefighters.
"The prediction is it's going to burn until we get a weather
pattern that brings a season-changing event, a substantial
amount of snow or rain," Hampton said, adding there was a high
probability that the fire would make a run into the towns over
the next two days.
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE WASHINGTON BLAZE
In Washington state, firefighters battling the destructive
28,000-acre (11,331-hectare) Taylor Bridge Fire between the
northwest towns of Cle Elum and Ellensburg were aided by a shift
in winds and able to contain 25 percent of the blaze by
Wednesday morning.
Incident commander Rex Reed said Wednesday marked "a good
day" for firefighters working against a blaze that has already
gutted 60 homes and a number of other structures since it
erupted on Monday afternoon at a construction site near Cle
Elum, about 70 miles (120 km) southeast of Seattle.
But he said officials worried that the winds, which died
down overnight and slowed the fire's advance after burning 1,000
acres (404 hectares) an hour on Monday, could shift again and
drive flames north into the Wenatchee National Forest or east
toward farm communities.
In California, 8,000 firefighters battled wildfires up and
down the state that forced the evacuation of three Southern
California communities, closed parks and campgrounds, and
threatened homes and a major power-transmission line.
In San Diego County, five lightning-sparked fires blackened
more than 9,000 acres (3,642 hectares) in and around
Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. The nearby small communities of
San Felipe and Ranchita had to be evacuated, along with the
park's campground, Riverside County Fire spokeswoman Blanca
Mercado said.
EVACUATIONS IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY
Just over the hill in Riverside County, a fast-moving fire
that started Tuesday burned 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) and
destroyed four structures, prompting sheriff's deputies to order
47 homes evacuated, Riverside County Fire spokeswoman Jody
Hagemann said.
That fire was burning toward the San Bernardino National
Forest, where firefighters have suppressed 29 small
lightning-sparked fires since Aug. 9.
In Northern California, firefighters had largely contained a
pair of fires that had burned about 8,000 acres (3,237
hectares)and threatened hundreds of homes and a
clothing-optional hot-spring resort in Lake County.
Since Sunday, California's biggest fire, ignited by
lightning, had burned nearly 100,000 acres (40,468 acres) on
Bureau of Land Management property in Northern California's
Lassen County and threatened a major natural gas line and
transfer station and power transmission lines that supply the
Reno area, said Deb Schweizer, a fire information officer.
Another lightning-sparked fire has burned 24,000 acres
(9,712 hectares) of park and forest land in Lassen Volcanic
National Park since late July, forcing the closing of a highway
and campgrounds and threatening 148 homes and 50 commercial
properties, said Jay Nichols, spokesman for the California
Interagency Incident Command Team.
In south central Oregon, the Barry Point fire, which has so
far burned nearly 60,000 acres (24,281 hectares), was
threatening 66 homes.
"We had a four-mile run in California yesterday," fire
spokeswoman Renee Snyder said, adding that the blaze was headed
into a large area of the Modoc National Forest. About 1,400
firefighters have been attacking the fire by land and air in the
forested, sparsely populated area.
(Additional reporting by Ronnie Cohen, Teresa Carson, Laura
Zuckerman and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Stacey Joyce)