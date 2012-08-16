(Adds Idaho disaster declaration, quotes, details)
By Laura Zuckerman and Jonathan Kaminsky
SALMON, Idaho/CLE ELUM, Wash. Aug 15 Wildfires
roared out of control across the sun-scorched U.S. West on
Wednesday and threatened to engulf two small towns in Idaho as
firefighters managed to partially dampen a monster blaze that
has destroyed more than 60 homes in Washington state.
All told, the fires have blackened more than half a million
acres across Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California,
destroying homes and outbuildings, forcing hundreds of people to
evacuate ahead of the flames and killing a young firefighter.
In Idaho, authorities told some 1,000 residents around the
south-central communities of Featherville and Pine to prepare
for evacuation as a blaze that has consumed more than 63,000
acres (25,495 hectares) raged just miles from the two towns.
"We're adopting a posture that it's not if it's going to hit
Featherville and Pine, but when," Elmore County Sheriff's Office
spokesman Gary Walker said, adding that the early warning was
designed to prevent "a big, mass confusion once we have to get
people out of there."
The Trinity Ridge fire that menaces Featherville and Pine
erupted after a utility terrain vehicle caught fire on Aug. 3.
Strong winds sent flames racing across parched grasslands and
sagebrush and into tinder-dry pine forests, federal fire
information officer Brandon Hampton said.
The blaze was 5 percent contained, and roads to the two high
mountain desert towns about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Boise
have been blocked to everyone except residents and firefighters.
"The prediction is it's going to burn until we get a weather
pattern that brings a season-changing event, a substantial
amount of snow or rain," Hampton said, adding there was a high
probability that the fire would make a run into the towns over
the next two days.
Wildfires have consumed roughly 6 million acres across the
nation so far in 2012, above the 10-year average of 4.9 million
acres, figures from the National Interagency Fire Center show.
In Washington state, firefighters battling the destructive
Taylor Bridge Fire tearing through grasslands and wooded areas
between the towns of Cle Elum and Ellensburg were aided by a
shift in winds and said they hoped to have a quarter of the
blaze under control by Wednesday evening.
'IT DOESN'T LOOK GOOD'
Incident commander Rex Reed said Wednesday marked "a good
day" for firefighters working against a blaze that has already
gutted 60 homes and a number of other structures since it
erupted on Monday afternoon at a construction site near Cle
Elum, about 70 miles (120 km) southeast of Seattle.
But thick smoke still hung over Cle Elum, and Reed said
officials worried that winds that died down overnight could
shift again and drive flames north into the Wenatchee National
Forest or east toward farm communities.
"I don't know if our house is still there," said Victoria
English, 30, as she sat at a fruit stand along Interstate 90
southeast of Cle Elum. "It doesn't look good."
Other residents with houses threatened by the fire stayed
behind, determined to protect their homes as best they could.
"I just remodeled the back of my house," said Brian Ebinger,
who watered his lawn while smoke from the 22,600-acre fire rose
from the nearby hills. "I ain't going to give up that easy."
LIGHTNING SPARKS FIRES IN CALIFORNIA
In California, 8,000 firefighters battled wildfires up and
down the state that forced the evacuation of three southern
California communities, closed parks and campgrounds, and
threatened homes and a major power-transmission line.
In northern California, firefighters had largely contained
two fires that had burned a combined 8,000 acres (3,237
hectares) and threatened hundreds of homes and a
clothing-optional hot-spring resort in Lake County.
In San Diego County, five lightning-sparked fires charred
some 9,000 acres (3,642 hectares) in and around Anza-Borrego
Desert State Park. The nearby communities of San Felipe and
Ranchita had to be evacuated, along with the park's campground,
Riverside County Fire spokeswoman Blanca Mercado said.
Just over the hill in Riverside County, a blaze that started
Tuesday burned 3,000 acres (1,214 hectares) and destroyed four
structures, prompting sheriff's deputies to order 47 homes
evacuated, Riverside County Fire spokeswoman Jody Hagemann said.
Since Sunday, California's biggest fire, ignited by
lightning, had burned nearly 100,000 acres (40,468 hectares) and
threatened a major natural gas line and transfer station as well
as power transmission lines that supply the Reno area, said Deb
Schweizer, a fire information officer.
