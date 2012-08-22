* Some 3,000 people evacuated
* Firefighters expected to inspect damage on Wednesday
(Updates with some evacuation orders lifted, changes dateline
from Sacramento)
By Mary Slosson
Red Bluff, Calif., Aug 22 California Governor
Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in three Northern
California counties on Wednesday after raging wildfires
destroyed 50 buildings and threatened more than 200 others.
Some 3,000 people have been evacuated as the so-called
Ponderosa fire burns through more than 24,000 acres (9,700
hectares) of steep, rugged terrain in the rural California
counties of Tehama and Shasta, about 125 miles (200 km) north of
state capital Sacramento.
The lightning-sparked blaze was 50 percent contained as of
Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said, but 200 homes, 10
commercial properties and 30 outbuildings were still at risk of
being consumed by the fire.
Brown also declared a state of emergency in nearby Plumas
County, where firefighters were battling a fire nearly double
the size of the Ponderosa blaze. Declaring a state of emergency
frees up funds to help combat the fires.
The Ponderosa fire is one of dozens burning across
drought-parched states in the U.S. West, including a blaze that
destroyed dozens of homes this week in Washington state and
another that threatened a town in Southern California.
Firefighters were expected on Wednesday to start inspecting
the damage from the Ponderosa blaze, which they had surveyed by
air on Tuesday.
Efforts to prevent the fire from overrunning the rural towns
of Manton and Shingletown have succeeded so far despite high
winds and heat, fire officials said, and evacuation orders for
Shingletown and the Lake McCumber area were lifted on Wednesday.
But an expanded evacuation warning was issued for areas
along Highway 36, including the community of Mineral.
"Firefighters are working aggressively to build
approximately 11 miles of line and strengthen existing
containment lines," the California Department of Forestry and
Fire Protection said on its website.
"As additional resources arrive, firefighters will continue
to diligently defend structures, construct containment lines and
build bulldozer perimeter lines," it said.
(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Mohammad Zargham)