* Some 3,000 people evacuated
* Evacuation order for town of Mineral
By Mary Slosson
RED BLUFF, Calif., Aug 22 California Governor
Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in three Northern
California counties on Wednesday after a wildfire that has
already destroyed 64 homes advanced with 75-foot flames on a
tiny community at the doorstep of a national park.
Firefighters scrambled to head off the so-called Ponderosa
Fire, which had scorched 24,000 acres (9,700 hectares), before
it reached the outskirts of Mineral, a community of less than
200 people just south of Lassen National Volcanic Park.
Authorities issued an evacuation warning for Mineral as
flames roared 75 feet (23 metres) high on the side of Highway
36, the main route into town, and burned through a rocky canyon
where firefighters struggled to make a stand.
Crews also bulldozed a trench to serve as a last line of
defense between the fire and the town as thick smoke and ash
choked the air for miles.
"All the vegetation is ready to burn and so once the
afternoon winds begin to blow up the canyon, those fuels burn
aggressively and you have what we call blow-up conditions,"
Chico Fire Division Chief Shane Lauderdale told Reuters.
"It pushes the firefighters out of the area they are working
and goes over the (containment) line and creates situations
where we have to back out," Lauderdale said.
Beth Glenn, who said her family owns most of the businesses
in tiny Mineral, said the town survived a fire that roared up
the same canyon in the 1990s, but she worried the Ponderosa
blaze could be worse.
"I don't know what's going to happen tonight," said Glenn,
58, whose motel and general store in the heart of Mineral were
being used by fire officials to disseminate information to
residents.
Glenn said the fire had prompted cancellations for the motel
during its typically busiest month of August, and she was forced
to tell guests not to come after losing power for five days.
TWO SMALL COMMUNITIES SAVED
The lightning-sparked fire was threatening Mineral after
crews had turned it away from two small communities to the west,
Shingletown and Manton.
All told, more than 3,000 people have been forced to flee
their homes in the rural California counties of Tehama and
Shasta, about 125 miles (200 km) north of the state capital,
Sacramento, a lt hough evacuation orders had been lifted by
Wednesday afternoon from Shingletown and several other areas.
Highway 44, the main artery into Lassen Volcanic National
Park, was also reopened, although portions of the Lassen
National Park Highway were closed along with some trails and
campgrounds, according to an alert on the park's website.
The blaze was 50 percent contained as of Wednesday
afternoon, fire officials said, but they listed 500 homes, 10
commercial properties and 30 outbuildings as still at risk of
being consumed by the explosive fire.
Officials say 64 homes had already been lost, along with 20
other structures.
The Ponderosa fire is one of dozens burning across
drought-parched states in the U.S. West, including a blaze that
destroyed dozens of homes this week in Washington state and
another that threatened a town in Southern California.
"Firefighters are working aggressively to build
approximately 11 miles (18 km) of line and strengthen existing
containment lines," the California Department of Forestry and
Fire Protection said on its website.
"As additional resources arrive, firefighters will continue
to diligently defend structures, construct containment lines and
build bulldozer perimeter lines," it said.
Two firefighters have suffered minor injuries fighting the
blaze.
Brown's state-of-emergency declaration, which frees up funds
to help combat the fires, cited the Ponderosa blaze, along with
the Chips Fire in nearby Plumas County, which is roughly twice
as big.
