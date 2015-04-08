By Courtney Sherwood
PORTLAND, Ore., April 8 The U.S. government said
on Wednesday that it is launching a review on whether to list
the northern spotted owl as an "endangered" species after a
decades-old fight between conservationists and loggers.
The Fish and Wildlife Service said new scientific findings
by a conservation group petitioning for greater protections for
the medium-sized owl warranted a review of its designation as
"threatened" under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
The spotted owl was listed as a threatened species in 1990
amid high-profile battles between the timber industry, which
fought to retain the right to log centuries-old evergreen trees,
and conservationists, who argued that both the bird and the
ecosystem it relied on were on the brink of destruction.
The population of spotted owls, which are dark brown with
white spots on the head and breast, and dark brown eyes, has
continued to decline at a rate of about 2.9 percent per year to
an estimated population of fewer than 10,000, the Fish and
Wildlife Service estimates. Conservationists put the number at
fewer than 4,000.
The decline comes despite logging restrictions and a plan
launched by wildlife officials in 2011 to thin the population of
barred owls, a rival from farther east which has encroached on
its native cousins habitat in old-growth forests in the Pacific
Northwest.
Fish and Wildlife officials said the loss of old-growth
forests was deemed the most significant threat to the owls in
the 1990s, but the growing population of the larger, more
aggressive barred owl is now seen as a greater threat as they
disrupt spotted owls' nesting and compete for food. Spotted owl
numbers have continued to fall despite protections and both
threats would be analyzed in the federal review.
"On a positive note, the experimental removal of barred owls
is showing real promise, with early reports indicating that
spotted owl populations rebound when barred owl populations are
reduced," Paul Henson, Oregon supervisor for the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service, said in a statement.
"Our review of the spotted owl will tell us whether current
efforts to address threats are sufficient."
Being listed as "endangered" would largely be a symbolic
change in terms of protection afforded to the species, the Fish
and Wildlife Service said.
A notice announcing the review of the spotted owl's
designation, which will take many months, is scheduled to run in
the Federal Register on April 10.
(Reporting by Courtney Sherwood; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and
Sandra Maler)