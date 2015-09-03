By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 Officials have unveiled
plans for a grassy bridge over a Southern California highway
that would provide a safe and natural passage for mountain lions
and other animals migrating between wilderness areas.
The vegetation-lined bridge over the 101 Freeway in Agoura
Hills, just west of Los Angeles, would cost $30 million to build
and construction could not begin for years, said California
Department of Transportation (CalTRANS) spokeswoman Lauren
Wonder.
The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority,
a government agency, funded a CalTRANS report on the proposed
bridge and on Wednesday released the document, which said it was
achievable.
The project is seen as an innovative approach to make the
101 Freeway less of a barrier to mountain lions, bobcats, gray
foxes and mule deer, all animals the conservation authority said
migrated with ease between the Santa Monica Mountains and the
Simi Hills before the freeway blocked their path.
A mountain lion tracked by wildlife biologists and labeled
as P-32 in April crossed the 101 Freeway in a quest for virgin
territory, which wildlife officials heralded as a rare feat. But
last month, P-32 was struck and killed by a vehicle on
Interstate 5 in Southern California, officials said.
Mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains suffer from
inbreeding because of they are restricted to areas smaller than
their historic ranges, according to the conservation authority.
"Science militates that we construct the highest functioning
wildlife crossing to ensure the survival of our native species,
including mountain lions, in the local mountains," Joseph
Edmiston, executive director of the Santa Monica Mountains
Conservancy, said in a statement.
A number of elected officials including U.S. Representative
Ted Lieu, a Democrat representing Malibu and nearby areas, and
California state Senator Fran Pavley, a Democrat from Agoura
Hills, support the bridge concept.
An environmental study is needed before the project can
proceed, and it would be built with public and private funds,
Wonder said.
Animals sometimes pass through culverts to cross the 101
Freeway around the site where the bridge would be built, Wonder
said, but the creatures often overlook those passageways and
instead find themselves stuck in lanes of traffic.
Europe has many wildlife crossings at highways, said Dash
Stolarz, a spokeswoman for the conservation authority. In the
United States, structures built over and under U.S. Route 93 on
the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana allow wildlife to
migrate through wildlands.
