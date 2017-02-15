(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip
Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate,
will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to
serve utilities in California, where officials have set
ambitious green power goals.
The $5 billion project, however, will be constructed 700
miles away in Wyoming, a state better known for coal mines and
oil fields.
The vast distance between the two states provides a
different Anschutz-owned firm with another big opportunity: a $3
billion project building transmission lines to deliver the power
- one of a dozen similar power-line projects by other companies
across the West.
In all, about 5,700 miles of transmission lines are in
development with the goal of delivering renewable energy to
California from other states, according to the Western
Interstate Energy Board.
Such investments are an outgrowth of an emerging paradox of
California's well-known political bent toward aggressive
environmentalism. Green power advocates and state officials want
more wind power - but California conservationists increasingly
oppose more wind farms as an environmental blight on the state's
pristine desert landscape.
Those conflicts are pushing wind farm development to other
states, creating new opportunities for wind power and
transmission firms to deliver electricity to California's nearly
40 million residents.
"It's the right project, in the right place, at the right
time," said Bill Miller, chief executive of the two
Anschutz-owned companies - Power Company of Wyoming LLC and
TransWest Express LLC.
Though wind power is surging nationally, the future of wind
farms in California suffered a major blow last year when
regulators completed an eight-year process designed in part to
identify locations for new renewable energy projects.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the California Energy
Commission and state and federal wildlife agencies sought to
balance green power development with preservation of scenic
vistas, Native American tribal lands and critical habitats for
threatened species such as the desert tortoise and the Mohave
ground squirrel.
But the solar and wind power industries have argued that the
resulting plan unfairly favors land conservation over projects
needed to wean California off fossil fuels and combat climate
change.
The California Wind Energy Association estimates that only 2
GW of additional wind power can be developed here, a figure its
executive director, Nancy Rader, called "a stretch." California
will need about 15 GW to meet its goal of deriving half of its
power from renewable sources by 2030 - and far more if the state
succeeds in a separate effort to promote electric vehicle
adoption, according to state estimates.
BELLWETHER INVESTMENT
Anschutz, who lives in Denver, got his start in the oil
drilling industry in Wyoming. He has amassed a fortune of $12.5
billion, according to Forbes, through real estate and
entertainment properties including the movie theater chain
operator Regal Entertainment Group. Anschutz Entertainment Group
holds ownership interests in professional sports teams including
hockey's Los Angeles Kings and basketball's Los Angeles Lakers,
along with dozens of major arenas, theaters and music festivals.
The billionaire's backing helped the Power Company of
Wyoming and TransWest Express support their wind and
transmission projects through an eight-year permitting process
that Miller said cost $100 million.
Now other developers are watching those projects as a
bellwether for their own planned investments in transmission
lines to bring renewable power to California.
"If we see another project being successful, then we'll be a
lot more willing to invest $100 million in permitting," said
Michael Skelly, president of Clean Line Energy Partners LLC,
which has proposed two separate transmission projects in the
West but is currently focusing on the Midwest.
DRIVING WINDS
Factors beyond California's environmental politics are
driving investments in wind farms outside the state. Nationally,
the costs of wind power generation have dropped 66 percent in
seven years, according to the American Wind Energy Association,
an industry trade group.
Further, California already has wind farms in the areas best
suited for them, and states such as Wyoming offer lower
construction costs and higher winds.
Those lower costs are what make billion-dollar transmission
projects feasible. A report prepared for California state
agencies last year estimated that Wyoming and New Mexico wind
power, using new transmission, would cost $21 per megawatt-hour,
compared with $43 to $58 per MWh for in-state wind.
California state policy, meanwhile, offers a virtual
guarantee of high demand for renewable energy. The state is
currently only about halfway to its goal of deriving half of its
electricity from renewable sources by 2030, according to the
California Energy Commission.
Helping the state meet that target is the "next big market
opportunity" for a project under development by Duke American
Transmission Co., a partnership between Duke Energy Corp
and American Transmission Co., said DATC spokeswoman Luella
Dooley-Menet.
Since 2011, the company has been developing the $2.6 billion
Zephyr transmission line to run from Wyoming to Utah, where it
will connect with existing lines running into California. Power
would be supplied by another wind power project under
development in Wyoming, the $4 billion Pathfinder wind farm,
from a company backed by privately-held conglomerate Sammons
Enterprises Inc and investment firm Guggenheim Partners.
PATH TO POWER
Transmission spending by utilities has more than doubled
since 2010 and is projected to reach $22.5 billion this year,
according to the Edison Electric Institute, a utility trade
group. That spending, however, has largely not included large,
multi-state projects, which are more difficult to get approved
and built.
"The big systems that are going to allow for a much more
dynamic bulk power market, within regions and between regions -
those are the tough ones," said Jim Hoecker, an energy attorney
who advises the transmission trade group WIRES.
Developers of the SunZia line - a $1.5 billion transmission
project that will stretch 500 miles between New Mexico and a
major transmission hub in Arizona - understand the permitting
challenges. Its owners agreed to bury segments of power lines
that will run near the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico -
at substantial additional cost - after the U.S. Department of
Defense raised objections.
The SunZia line, scheduled to start construction next year,
is owned by MMR Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc's wind
energy unit, and Tucson Electric Power, a unit of Fortis Inc
. It aims to transport wind energy from a Pattern Energy
Group LP project in New Mexico.
Pattern partnered with SunZia's developers last year after
reaching two deals in 2015 to supply electricity to Southern
California Edison and Sacramento Municipal Utility
District with low-cost wind from New Mexico. Pattern realized it
couldn't continue to invest in the state without new
transmission.
"SunZia was the best alternative to bring additional power
from New Mexico into Arizona and California," Pattern CEO Mike
Garland said.
In Wyoming, construction started late last year on the
Anschutz-owned Chokecherry and Sierra Madre wind project, and
the company is in talks with utilities to buy the power and
suppliers to provide about 1,000 turbines that will spin on the
site.
After eight years in development, the project seems to align
well with the needs of California regulators and utilities,
which need more wind power from out of state to augment in-state
solar installations that can't provide power during nighttime
hours.
"A whole bunch of things kind of had to line up," Miller
said. "Now, they have pretty much lined up."
