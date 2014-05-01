April 30 Conservationists plan to sue the U.S.
government over new rules they say loosen protection for eagles
killed by wind farm turbines, arguing they threaten decades of
protection that saved the bald eagle, America's national emblem,
from extinction.
The American Bird Conservancy notified the administration on
Wednesday of its intent to sue over the changes, which grant
wind farms permission to kill eagles accidentally for a period
of 30 years without having to apply for a new permit, rather
than five years as previously required.
U.S. law bans killing bald and golden eagles without a
permit, except for narrow purposes such as scientific research.
In 2009 the government expanded the permits to include other
activities, including renewable energy.
The new 30-year permit rule, issued by the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service in December, is aimed at further encouraging
the development of renewable energy sources such as wind power,
but conservationists want them overturned.
Experts differ on how many eagles are killed by wind farms
each year. The Fish and Wildlife service estimates that 85 bald
and golden eagles have died this way since 1997.
Doug Bell, wildlife program manager with the East Bay
Regional Park District in Northern California, says that 50 to
70 golden eagles are killed each year in his area.
In the required notice of intent to sue the U.S. government,
the American Bird Conservancy argued the change violates federal
laws like the Endangered Species Act and the Bald and Golden
Eagle Protection Act, contains no scientific justification and
was generated without the benefit of an assessment of the
nation's eagle populations.
The rule "undermines the nation's longstanding commitment to
conservation of eagles," which have immense cultural and
symbolic value, the conservancy said in legal documents.
Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Laury Parramore said
the Interior Department agency would not comment on pending
litigation.
Lindsay North, spokeswoman for the American Wind Energy
Association, did not respond to a request for comment on
Wednesday.
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Michael Perry)