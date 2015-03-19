By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, March 19
low-priced California wines including popular brands Charles
Shaw and Sutter Home allow unacceptable levels of arsenic in
their products, private attorneys said in a proposed class
action filed in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The legal action represents a challenge to a segment of the
industry that produces wines that consumers can buy for less
than $10 a bottle, or in the case of Charles Shaw the so-called
Two-Buck Chuck product that retailer Trader Joe's has
popularized at $2.
The attorneys who brought the lawsuit said the majority of
wineries in the state's $23 billion wine industry, the nation's
largest, produce a safe product. But they said a lack of
government regulation puts consumers at risk.
"There is more regulation in the caramel corn industry in
the United States than in the wine industry, as surprising as
that is," attorney Brian Kabateck told a news conference.
"We are trying to bring the wine industry out into the
sunshine," he said.
The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and
accuses about 30 California wineries of unjust enrichment,
misrepresentation and engaging in unfair competition against
wineries that follow safe practices.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets the maximum
amount of arsenic in water at 10 parts per billion, but the
lawsuit says laboratory tests conducted for the litigation have
shown levels of inorganic arsenic, the most dangerous form of
the substance, which can cause cancer and diabetes, at far
higher levels.
The suit did not specify how much was being sought in
damages.
Plaintiffs attorneys said they do not know exactly how the
arsenic gets into some wines but said it may come from a
clarifying agent or from inadequate filtration of pesticides
used on grapes.
The Wine Institute, a trade association representing
California wineries, said it believes the litigation is
misleading.
"We are concerned that the irresponsible publicity campaign
by the litigating party could scare the public into thinking
that wine is not safe to consume, which is patently untrue," it
said in a statement.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris has the power
under state law to bring a complaint to protect consumers from
what may be unsafe wines, and the attorneys who filed the suit
expressed hope she would take such action.
A representative for Harris' office declined immediate
comment. Representatives for Sutter Home and Trader Joe's could
not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Beech)