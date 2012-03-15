* 2011-12 was fourth-warmest winter in U.S. record
* Bark beetles, corn crop could win; wheat may suffer
* "Vacuum cleaner effect" over Atlantic could be the cause
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, March 15 As much of the United
States basks in summer-like temperatures, weather and climate
experts said this year's warm winter could mean early corn
planting, a risk of killing frost for apricots and a baby boom
for tree-chomping bark beetles in the West.
The winter of 2011-12 was the fourth-warmest in the 117-year
record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration, which uses meteorological winter, which ended on
Feb. 29. Astronomical winter runs until early March 20, when
spring arrives at 1:14 a.m. EDT.
"Spring has been incredibly warm," said Accuweather senior
meteorologist Paul Walker. "The weather pattern is anywhere from
four to six weeks ahead."
All four of the warmest winters occurred within the last 20
years, said Brad Rippey, a U.S. Agriculture Department
meteorologist. U.S. winter temperatures overall have increased
by about 2 degrees F (1.1 degree C) since the 1890s, he said.
And while there is usually no correlation between an
especially mild winter and a hot summer, says Carl Erickson of
Accuweather, the extended U.S. forecast for the next 10 days at
least shows no sign of a cool-down. Erickson notes we could
still be in for a cold snap in April.
The U.S. winter that wasn't has been driven by a climate
feature called the North Atlantic Oscillation, which has sent an
area of deep low pressure across the North Atlantic ocean,
Rippey said.
This created a so-called "vacuum cleaner effect" that
sucked cold air away from the Arctic, into northern and eastern
Canada and into the North Atlantic without delivering any of it
to the contiguous 48 states.
BLOOMING TOO SOON
Although lovely and welcome to many, short mild winters and
early springs improve conditions for pests, wreaking havoc for
crops, native plants and pollinating insects.
Larry Salathe, a USDA economist, said the early warmth could
mean Midwest farmers will get an early start on corn planting,
possibly translating into lower corn prices, assuming fields dry
out and rains are moderate.
What's good for corn could be bad for the wheat crop in the
southern Plains states, Salathe said, depending on how much
moisture that area gets - with warm weather, these crops will
need additional rain.
Reservoirs in Western states may already be low because
there was less snow than normal this winter, but recent rains
have replenished some water supplies, Salathe said.
Early warmth also encourages some crops, including fruit
trees like cherries and apricots, to bloom before their normal
time, putting them at risk if a killing frost comes. The earlier
the heat, the more risk, according to David Inouye, a biology
professor at the University of Maryland.
"As spring starts earlier, the date of the last hard frost
is not changing," Inouye said, so there is a longer period
between the time the first blossoms appear on fruit trees and
wildflower plants and the frost-free date, increasing the chance
that buds and flowers could be killed by frost.
Continued warm winters also increase the risk of bark
beetles, which have blighted millions of acres (hectares) of
Western forests in recent years.
In the past, the tree-bark eating beetles were killed off
during cold winters, said Inouye, who does field research in
Colorado. Without temperatures of minus 30 degrees F (minus 34.4
degrees C) or lower, bark beetles thrive, producing two insect
generations a year instead of just one, Inouye said.
That means there could be up to 60 times as many insects
attacking trees in any given year, researchers at the University
of Colorado Boulder found.
And in the East, warmer winters increase populations of
woolly adelgid, an invasive insect pest originally from Asia
that attacks hemlock forests.
Normally killed off by cold winters, the insect's population
has been growing and spreading in milder weather, the biologist
said, and now threatens hemlock in Maryland.
OUT OF SYNC
Unseasonable warmth can put plants and migrating pollinators
out of sync, Inouye has found. In Colorado, he said,
broad-tailed hummingbirds normally spend winters in Mexico and
return to the United States for the summer, in time to feed on
nectar in certain plants.
Recently, though, the plants are flowering before some of
the birds arrive, meaning less nectar for the hummers and less
pollination for the wildflowers, which then produce fewer seeds.
There are obvious advantages to an early spring, Inouye
said: "One of the consequences is we get to enjoy an earlier
spring and that could be considered a benefit to mental health."
But for Robert DeFeo, chief horticulturist at the National
Park Service, the unusual warmth has meant repeatedly revising
his forecast for the peak bloom of Washington D.C.'s iconic
cherry trees, now expected on March 20-23, compared to the
average peak bloom date of April 4.
Unseasonably warm days and mild nights have spurred budding
on the trees that are the centerpiece of the National Cherry
Blossom Festival, now in its 100th year. There's no stopping the
blooms at this point, DeFeo said.
"The cherries don't slow down at night, so in one day you
get two days' development," he said.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; editing by Todd Eastham)