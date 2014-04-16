By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, April 16
WASHINGTON, April 16 AT&T Inc may decide
to sit out the major upcoming U.S. auction of airwaves if the
regulators adopt rules that reserve some of the spectrum for
smaller carriers, the No. 2 wireless company said in a filing
released on Wednesday.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Wheeler has
proposed rules that would reserve up to 30 megahertz of spectrum
in any market for wireless carriers that do not already have
dominant chunks of low-frequency airwaves, three people briefed
on the plan have told Reuters.
"If the restrictions as proposed are adopted, AT&T will need
to seriously consider whether its capital and resources are
directed toward other spectrum opportunities that will better
enable AT&T to continue to support high-quality LTE network
deployments to serve its customers," AT&T's Joan Marsh, Vice
President of Federal Regulatory, told Wheeler's legal advisor in
a meeting on Monday, according to the filing.
