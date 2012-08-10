(Corrects headline to Rep. Markey, not Senator)
* Markey wants rules to address requests for cell records
* Draft bill would add oversight, accountability
* Law enforcement would have to regularly disclose requests
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 Representative Edward Markey
unveiled draft legislation on Thursday that would increase
oversight of the growing number of requests wireless carriers
receive from U.S. law enforcement agencies for their customers'
phone records.
Markey released data last month from nine wireless carriers
revealing more than 1.3 million requests for cell phone records
last year.
"The startling number of requests made for the personal
information of mobile phone users strongly suggests that clear,
consistent rules should be established to protect the privacy of
innocent people," said Markey, a senior member of the House
Energy and Commerce Committee.
Neither law enforcement nor companies are required to report
such requests, making Markey's release of information from the
companies the first public accounting of law enforcement's use
of cell phone surveillance.
Markey's draft bill would make such reporting routine by
mandating regular disclosures from law enforcement on the nature
and number of wireless surveillance requests made.
The draft would also curtail broad cell tower dumps, where
law enforcement requests information on everyone near a specific
cell tower at a given time, and hold requests for location
tracking up to higher scrutiny, requiring probable cause and a
judge's approval.
"We need to ensure that law enforcement no longer has carte
blanche to track innocent Americans," Christopher Calabrese,
legislative counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, said
in support of Markey's proposal.
Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, sent letters to nine
wireless carriers in June asking for information on the volume
and scope of the requests after The New York Times reported in
April that cell phone tracking had become a common practice for
police with little or no oversight.
Verizon Wireless, a joint venture of Verizon Communications
Inc and Vodafone Group Plc ; AT&T Inc ;
Sprint Nextel Corp ; T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche
Telekom AG ; MetroPCS Communications Inc ; C
Spire Wireless; Cricket Communications Inc; TracFone, a unit of
Mexico's American Movil ; and U.S. Cellular responded
to Markey's inquiry.
The wireless carriers, in their responses to Markey, said
they only release information when ordered by subpoena or if law
enforcement officials certify there is an emergency involving
danger of death or serious physical injury.
Under Markey's draft legislation, law enforcement officials
who obtain information during an emergency situation would have
to provide a signed, sworn statement after the ordeal justifying
the need for the emergency access.
The draft bill also asks the Federal Communications
Commission to devise regulations setting a limit on how long
wireless carriers can keep customers' personal information.
"With searches and seizures now happening in cyberspace,
this legislation will update the 4th amendment for the 21st
century," said Markey, who co-chairs the Congressional
Bi-Partisan Privacy Caucus.
The Obama administration is looking for ways to give
consumers more control over personal information while surfing
the Internet on laptops and mobile phones.
