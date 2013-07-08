By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 8
The U.S. government cannot
quickly terminate a civil privacy lawsuit over warrantless
wiretapping by arguing that such litigation would expose state
secrets and harm national security, a U.S. judge has ruled.
A group of AT&T Inc customers filed the proposed class
action against the National Security Agency and Bush
administration officials in 2008, accusing them of improperly
operating a warrantless mass surveillance of U.S. citizens.
The government's monitoring of email traffic has received
renewed scrutiny in recent weeks, following disclosures by
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden of widespread U.S. data
collection efforts.
While U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco did
not end the lawsuit on Monday on state secrets grounds, he did
narrow the plaintiffs' claims and raised several issues that may
ultimately prevent the case from reaching trial following
several years of litigation.
Cindy Cohn, legal director of the Electronic Frontier
Foundation which represents the plaintiffs, said she hopes the
continuing public court proceedings will prompt Obama
administration officials to reconsider the use of such data
collection methods.
"This is a huge victory and a very courageous decision,"
Cohn said. A U.S. Department of Justice spokesman said they are
reviewing the decision and declined further comment.
In his ruling on Monday, White ordered further briefing on
the impact of "recent disclosure of the government's continuing
surveillance activities," along with the statement by the
Director of National Intelligence that certain information from
secret national security courts "should be declassified and
immediately released to the public."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Jewel et al. vs. National Security Agency et al.,
08-4373.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; editing by Andrew Hay)