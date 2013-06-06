NEW YORK, June 5 The U.S. National Security
Agency is collecting telephone records of millions of Verizon
Communications customers under a secret court order
issued in April, according to a story on the Guardian website.
Citing a copy of the court order, which the Guardian said it
had obtained, the report said Verizon is required on an
"ongoing, daily basis" to give the NSA data on all phone calls
in network within the United States and between the United
States and other countries.
The National Security Agency told Reuters it had no
immediate comment and Verizon spokesman Ed McFadden declined to
comment.
The Guardian said the White House and the Department of
Justice declined to comment for its story.
According to the story, the secret Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court (Fisa) granted the order to the FBI on April
25, giving the U.S. government unlimited authority to access the
data for a three-month period ending on July 19.
The data Verizon is required to provide includes the numbers
of both sides of a call along with location data, call duration
and the time of the call but the contents of the conversation
are not covered, according to the story.