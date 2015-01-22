Jan 22 Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said on
Thursday his upcoming budget proposal will call for requiring
drug testing of many recipients of Medicaid, food stamps and
jobless benefits and barring drug users from getting the aid.
At least 12 states have passed laws that require drug
testing for public aid recipients, with the requirements varying
by state, according to the National Conference of State
Legislatures.
The proposal by Walker, considered a potential 2016
Republican presidential candidate, targets recipients without
children of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and
able-bodied adults without dependents on Foodshare, the state's
food stamp program, Walker spokeswoman Laurel Patrick said.
Drug testing also would be required for beneficiaries of
state job programs.
Walker's proposal, broader than other similar state programs
in that it would require testing even if drug use is not
suspected, will likely face constitutional challenges, according
to legal experts.
Walker is due to unveil on Feb. 3 his proposal for the
state's budget covering 2015 to 17 budget. It needs approval by
the state legislature.
"We know employers in Wisconsin have jobs available, but
they don't have enough qualified employees to fill those
positions," Walker said in a statement. "With this budget, we
are addressing some of the barriers keeping people from
achieving true freedom and prosperity and the independence that
comes with having a good job and doing it well."
Because the proposal targets a broad range of programs - and
would require modifying federal rules on Medicaid eligibility -
it will face challenges either from the Obama administration or
rights groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, said Paul
Secunda, director of the labor and employment law program at
Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee.
Last month, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court
ruling that killed a similar Florida law, saying it violated
constitutional protections.
"In that case it was very clear (Florida) didn't have any
data that people in poverty were more likely to be on drugs,"
Secunda said. "We now have a pretty good understanding that if
you require people to be drug tested, that is considered an
invasion of privacy."
Most states base jobless benefits on work history and the
reason for job loss, and require drug testing only if there is
the suspicion or history of drug use or illegal activity.
The Wisconsin proposal calls for free drug treatment and job
training for those who test positive for drug use. Walker did
not say which drugs would be covered in the testing.
