GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high as upbeat data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
Jan 18 A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a controversial Wisconsin law limiting the collective bargaining rights of public sector unions.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court correctly upheld the law's limits on collective bargaining, but erred in striking down other portions of the law.
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
* Driverless cars, gaming technologies seen as growth markets