By Nick Carey
| MILWAUKEE, June 5
MILWAUKEE, June 5 Wisconsin voters will decide
on Tuesday whether to throw Governor Scott Walker out of office
in a rare recall election forced by opponents of the
Republican's controversial effort to curb collective bargaining
for most unionized government workers.
The rematch with Milwaukee's Democratic Mayor Tom Barrett,
who Walker defeated in a Republican sweep of the state in 2010,
is the end-game of six months of bitter fighting in the
Midwestern Rust Belt state over the union restrictions Walker
proposed and enacted.
The recall election in closely divided Wisconsin, which
helped elect Democrat Barack Obama as president in 2008, is seen
as a dress rehearsal for the 2012 U.S. presidential election in
November.
The vote is also viewed as a test of strength between
organized labor and conservative opponents, both of whom have
poured money and effort into the contest.
"This is going to be an early indication of which way the
political wind is blowing in Wisconsin," said Steven Schier, a
political analyst at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.
"It has implications for the presidential race and national
politics. Wisconsin could be a swing state."
On Monday night, Walker held a raucous election eve rally on
Milwaukee's south side, where he said his administration had
been a successful one.
"We've kept our word. We've kept our promises," Walker told
some 200 supporters at a banquet hall.
About two dozen protesters briefly confronted Walker
supporters in a parking lot outside the hall until police
arrived to separate the two groups.
This will be just the third recall election of a governor in
U.S. history, and follows weeks of vociferous protests by
demonstrators who occupied the state capitol in Madison as
Walker and fellow Republican lawmakers pushed through the union
curbs in March 2011.
The law forced most state workers, including teachers, to
pay more for health insurance and pensions, limited their pay
raises, made payment of union dues voluntary and forced unions
to be recertified every year.
The measure angered Democrats and unions, who gathered
nearly 1 million signatures on petitions to force the recall
election.
If Walker wins, Schier said observers will forecast
Republican chances in the Nov. 6 general election by measuring
his margin of victory against his nearly 6-percentage-point win
over Barrett in 2010.
Walker has led Barrett narrowly in most opinion polls
leading up to the balloting, with very few voters undecided, so
each side has mounted intense get-out-the-vote campaigns.
'UNFORGIVABLE'
Opponents of the union curbs charge Walker and fellow
Republican lawmakers undercut workers' rights.
"I've never been member of a union, but what Walker did was
unforgivable," said Michael Thom, 42, a carpenter in Columbus
about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Madison, who said he is not
affiliated with either party. "What the Republicans did amounted
to an attack on the working class."
Passions are just as strong among Walker supporters who
believe the changes were necessary to reduce a yawning budget
deficit and curtail the power of government unions.
"Walker said he'd cut spending and he did, so I'm with him,"
said Paul Peardon, 40, who works for a construction equipment
manufacturer near Milwaukee.
"Workers in the private sector have seen their wages and
pensions affected by the recession," Peardon said. "It's only
fair government workers should have to share the same pain."
Walker's lieutenant governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, and three
Republican state senators also face recall elections on Tuesday.
A fourth state senator targeted for recall resigned, and a
candidate from each party is vying for her empty seat.
Walker has traveled the country and raised some $30 million
for the campaign. More than half came from donors outside the
state, including brothers David and Charles Koch, the
conservative owners of the conglomerate Koch Industries. Barrett
raised about $4 million.
In 2008, Obama won Wisconsin by 14 percentage points over
Republican John McCain. Two years later, Republicans roared
back, electing Walker to replace the outgoing Democratic
governor, defeating veteran Democratic U.S. Senator Russ
Feingold and taking over both houses of the state legislature.
The outcome of Tuesday's vote will be claimed as a momentum
builder by either presumed Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney or Obama, analysts predicted.
"Both presidential campaigns are watching this race
closely," Schier said. "If Barrett wins I wouldn't be surprised
if Obama shows up in Wisconsin within a week. If Walker wins,
the same is true for Romney."
Obama Tweeted on Monday "It's election Day in Wisconsin
tomorrow, and I'm standing by Tom Barrett. He'd make an
outstanding governor." Romney has called Walker a "hero."
A loss for Walker would derail a rising Republican star who
has knocked down talk he might become Romney's vice presidential
running mate, whereas a Walker win could devastate unions that
are a powerful Democratic constituency.
Only two previous recall efforts against sitting governors
have ever made it to the ballot: Lynn Frazier in North Dakota in
1921 and Gray Davis in California in 2003. Both lost.
"If Walker wins the recall election he will be able to boast
of being the only U.S. governor ever to be elected twice to the
same office in one term," said Charles Franklin, a professor of
law and policy at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee.