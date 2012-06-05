* Republican Scott Walker faces voters in swing state
* Union restrictions he enacted prompted rare recall vote
* Barometer of political climate ahead of presidential
election
* Test of strength between unions and conservative opponents
By Nick Carey
MILWAUKEE, June 5 Wisconsin voters decide on
Tuesday whether to throw Governor Scott Walker out of office in
a rare recall election forced by opponents of the Republican's
controversial effort to curb collective bargaining for most
unionized government workers.
The rematch with Milwaukee's Democratic Mayor Tom Barrett,
who Walker defeated in a Republican sweep of the state in 2010,
is the end-game of six months of bitter fighting in the
Midwestern Rust Belt state over the union restrictions Walker
proposed and enacted.
The recall election in closely divided Wisconsin, which
helped elect Democrat Barack Obama as president in 2008, is seen
as a barometer of the U.S. political climate going into the
presidential election in November.
The vote is also viewed as a test of strength between
organized labor and conservative opponents, both of whom have
poured money and effort into the contest.
Voting was brisk Tuesday morning in clear, sunny weather,
with lines forming at polling stations across the state. Many
voters seemed relieved the election had finally come, and voiced
disgust with the recall process.
"I'm very excited. I'm praying and hoping, praying and
hoping," said Willy Franklin, 65, a Barrett supporter in
Milwaukee, as he stuck an "I voted" sticker to his jacket.
Roberta Komor, 53, of the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa,
said she had voted for Barrett when he ran in 2010, but this
time voted for Walker.
The law firm secretary said that in today's hard times,
unions "need to learn about shared sacrifice" when workers in
the private sector have seen their benefits or wages cut.
"They have had everything handed to them on a platter,"
Komor said. "They need to be on a par with the rest of us."
This will be just the third recall election of a governor in
U.S. history and it follows weeks of vociferous protests by
demonstrators who occupied the state capitol in Madison as
Walker and fellow Republican lawmakers pushed through the union
curbs in March 2011.
The law forced most state workers, including teachers, to
pay more for health insurance and pensions, limited their pay
raises, made payment of union dues voluntary and forced unions
to be recertified every year.
The measure angered Democrats and unions, who gathered
nearly 1 million signatures on petitions to force the recall
election.
"This is going to be an early indication of which way the
political wind is blowing in Wisconsin," said Steven Schier, a
political analyst at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.
"It has implications for the presidential race and national
politics. Wisconsin could be a swing state."
If Walker wins, Schier said observers will forecast
Republican chances in the Nov. 6 general election by measuring
his margin of victory against his nearly 6-percentage-point win
over Barrett in 2010.
Walker has led Barrett narrowly in most opinion polls
leading up to the balloting, with very few voters undecided, so
each side has mounted intense get-out-the-vote campaigns.
'UNFORGIVABLE'
Opponents of the union curbs charge Walker and fellow
Republican lawmakers undercut workers' rights.
Passions are just as strong among Walker supporters who
believe the changes were necessary to reduce a yawning budget
deficit and curtail the power of government unions.
Walker himself voted in Wauwatosa just after 7 a.m. Dressed
in a light blue shirt and tan slacks, he seemed relaxed and
chatted with the voters while he waited in line.
"For us, I think turnout is key today," he told reporters
after voting. He said in recent days many voters had come up to
him to say they "appreciated that someone was willing to make
the tough decisions."
"Tomorrow we have to work out how to move the state forward
and get everyone back together," Walker said.
Walker's lieutenant governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, and three
Republican state senators also face recall elections on Tuesday.
A fourth state senator targeted for recall resigned, and a
candidate from each party is vying for her empty seat.
Walker has traveled the country and raised some $30 million
for the campaign. More than half came from donors outside the
state, including brothers David and Charles Koch, the
conservative owners of the conglomerate Koch Industries. Barrett
raised about $4 million.
In 2008, Obama won Wisconsin by 14 percentage points over
Republican John McCain. Two years later, Republicans roared
back, electing Walker to replace the outgoing Democratic
governor, defeating veteran Democratic U.S. Senator Russ
Feingold and taking over both houses of the state legislature.
The outcome of Tuesday's vote will be claimed as a momentum
builder by either presumed Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney or Obama, analysts predicted.
Obama Tweeted on Monday "It's election Day in Wisconsin
tomorrow, and I'm standing by Tom Barrett. He'd make an
outstanding governor." Romney has called Walker a "hero."
A loss for Walker would derail a rising Republican star who
has knocked down talk he might become Romney's vice presidential
running mate, whereas a Walker win could devastate unions that
are a powerful Democratic constituency.
Only two previous recall efforts against sitting governors
have ever made it to the ballot: Lynn Frazier in North Dakota in
1921 and Gray Davis in California in 2003. Both lost.
"Truthfully, I don't believe Barrett will win, but I do
believe the state senate will flip," said Barrett supporter
Andrew Karls, 29, after voting in Milwaukee. Karls was wearing a
bright red T-shirt with a blue fist on it -- an emblem of the
fight against Walker.
"I'm confident that the rubber stamping that is going on in
Madison with the Walker administration will stop," he said.