* Republican Scott Walker faces voters in swing state
* Union restrictions he enacted prompted rare recall vote
* Barometer of political climate ahead of presidential
election
* Test of strength between unions and conservative opponents
By Nick Carey
MILWAUKEE, June 5 Wisconsin voters turned out in
force on Tuesday to decide whether to throw Governor Scott
Walker out of office in a rare recall election forced by
opponents of the Republican's controversial effort to curb
collective bargaining for most unionized government workers.
The rematch with Milwaukee's Democratic Mayor Tom Barrett,
whom Walker defeated in a Republican sweep in 2010, is the end
of six months of bitter fighting in the Midwestern Rust Belt
state over union restrictions Walker enacted.
The recall election in closely divided Wisconsin, which
helped elect Democrat Barack Obama as president in 2008, is seen
as a barometer of the U.S. political climate going into the
presidential election in November.
The vote is also viewed as a test of strength nationally
between organized labor and conservative opponents, both of whom
have poured money and effort into the contest.
Surveys of voters who had cast their ballots suggested the
outcome would be close, CNN said. Wisconsin voters were equally
unhappy with Republicans and Democrats. Some 88 percent said
they made up their mind before May, when millions of dollars in
campaign spending flooded the state to try to sway voters, the
network said.
Voting was brisk on Tuesday in clear, sunny weather, with
lines forming at polling stations across the state.
"I'm very excited. I'm praying and hoping, praying and
hoping," said Willy Franklin, 65, a Barrett supporter in
Milwaukee, as he stuck an "I voted" sticker to his jacket.
Roberta Komor, 53, of the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa,
said she had voted for Barrett when he ran in 2010, but this
time voted for Walker.
The law firm secretary said that in today's hard times,
unions "need to learn about shared sacrifice" when workers in
the private sector have seen their benefits or wages cut.
"They have had everything handed to them on a platter,"
Komor said. "They need to be on a par with the rest of us."
Many voters seemed relieved the election had finally come,
and voiced disgust with the recall process.
"There are too many recall elections that have been going on
in the state and it needs to be stopped," said Carolyn Gral, 51,
a Walker supporter and homemaker who is looking for a job.
Wisconsin held nine recall elections for state Senators last
year after the union law was passed, setting a U.S. record.
This will be just the third recall election of a governor in
U.S. history and it follows weeks of vociferous protests by
demonstrators who occupied the state Capitol in Madison as
Walker and fellow Republican lawmakers pushed through the union
curbs in March 2011.
The law forced most state workers, including teachers, to
pay more for health insurance and pensions, limited their pay
raises, made payment of union dues voluntary and forced unions
to be recertified every year.
Democrats and unions gathered nearly 1 million signatures to
force the recall election. Politicians across the nation are
watching the outcome closely.
"It has implications for the presidential race and national
politics. Wisconsin could be a swing state," said Steven Schier,
political analyst at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.
If Walker wins, Schier said observers will forecast
Republican chances in the Nov. 6 general election by measuring
his margin of victory against his nearly 6-percentage-point win
over Barrett in 2010.
Walker has led Barrett narrowly in most opinion polls
leading up to the balloting, with very few voters undecided, so
each side has mounted intense get-out-the-vote campaigns.
'UNFORGIVABLE'
Opponents of the union curbs charge Walker and fellow
Republican lawmakers undercut workers' rights. In Madison, where
massive protests against the union law began, a rally outside
the state Capitol on Tuesday drew hundreds of Walker opponents.
They sang "Roll Out the Recall," to the tune of the polka
anthem "Roll Out The Barrel," in a festive, party atmosphere.
Passions are just as strong among Walker supporters who
believe the changes were necessary to reduce a yawning budget
deficit and curtail the power of government unions.
Walker voted in Wauwatosa, and he chatted with the voters
while he waited in line.
He said in recent days many voters had come up to him to say
they "appreciated that someone was willing to make the tough
decisions."
"Tomorrow we have to work out how to move the state forward
and get everyone back together," Walker said.
Walker's lieutenant governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, and three
Republican state senators also face recall elections on Tuesday.
A fourth state senator targeted for recall resigned, and a
candidate from each party is vying for her empty seat. The state
Senate is now evenly divided so a Democratic victory in just one
of those races would hand them a majority.
Polls close at 8 p.m. CT (0100 GMT) but meaningful results
are not expected immediately.
STATE COULD GO EITHER WAY
In 2008, Obama won Wisconsin by 14 percentage points over
Republican John McCain. Two years later, Republicans roared
back, electing Walker to replace the outgoing Democratic
governor, defeating veteran Democratic U.S. Senator Russ
Feingold and taking over both houses of the state legislature.
Even Obama's campaign organization conceded on Tuesday that
Wisconsin could go either way in November, giving Republican
presidential nominee Mitt Romney hope of winning a state that
has not voted Republican since the 1984 presidential election.
A loss for Walker would derail a rising Republican star who
has knocked down talk he might become Romney's vice presidential
running mate, whereas a Walker win would be a blow to unions
that are a powerful Democratic constituency.
The only two previous recall efforts against sitting
governors succeeded: Lynn Frazier in North Dakota in 1921 and
Gray Davis in California in 2003.
"Truthfully, I don't believe Barrett will win, but I do
believe the state senate will flip," said Barrett supporter
Andrew Karls, 29, after voting in Milwaukee