* Republican Walker beat back recall effort pushed by unions
* White House: don't read too much into Wisconsin outcome
* Wisconsin is key state in Obama's Nov. 6 re-election bid
* Walker: Wisconsin "now competitive" in White House race
By Nick Carey
MILWAUKEE, June 6 The White House on Wednesday
shrugged off the idea that Republican Governor Scott Walker's
recall election victory in Wisconsin spelled trouble for
President Barack Obama's Nov. 6 re-election bid, while analysts
said the result may embolden Republican governors in other
states to take on labor unions.
Walker on Tuesday survived a recall election instigated by
liberal critics opposed to his bold moves to limit the rights of
public sector unions in the Midwestern state that could be a key
battleground in November's presidential election.
"I certainly wouldn't read much into yesterday's result
beyond its effect on who's occupying the governor's seat today
in Wisconsin," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters
aboard Air Force One as Obama headed for San Francisco.
Walker, who has emerged as a hero to American conservatives
for beating back the challenge from a union movement generally
supportive of Democrats like Obama, said Republican presidential
challenger Mitt Romney is still an underdog, particularly in
Wisconsin, where Obama won by 14 percentage points in 2008.
"But I think anyone looking at the results last night would
also acknowledge that it's now competitive in Wisconsin," Walker
said in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday after defeating
Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in the recall election.
Republicans celebrated a Walker victory that dealt another
blow to an already-weakened U.S. labor movement. Unions and
liberal activists forced the recall election over a law
championed by Walker curbing collective bargaining powers for
public sector workers. The state's Republican-controlled
legislature passed it last year soon after Walker took office.
Walker said he was not sorry about going after union
collective bargaining rights, but what he would have done
differently was spend more time talking about what he was doing
instead of "rushing out to fix it."
"I was so eager to fix it, I didn't talk about it," said
Walker. "Most politicians talk about it, they just never fix
it."
Walker won by a larger margin than he had over the same
challenger two years ago. Downplaying the implications of the
vote, Carney said, "What you had was an incumbent governor in a
repeat election ... in which he outspent his challenger by a
magnitude of seven or eight to one - with an enormous amount of
outside corporate money and huge donations, and you got
essentially the same result."
The Obama campaign has conceded that Wisconsin could be
competitive in November. No Republican presidential candidate
has won the state since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
'TAKE A STAND'
"The unions tried to take a stand here and when you stake
everything on one election and lose, politicians around the
country will not be afraid to take on the unions," said Thad
Kousser, an associate politics professor at the University of
California San Diego.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement that
while the Walker recall fell short, the state's Senate has
flipped back to the Democrats. Democratic state Senate candidate
John Lehman has declared victory in a recall election against
Republican state senator Van Wanggard, though the incumbent had
not conceded as of early Wednesday.
Trumka said Walker's "divisive agenda has been stopped
cold," adding: "We laid the groundwork for a powerful movement
to push back against Walker-style anti-working family policies
everywhere."
The Walker recall election had been interpreted as a
barometer of the U.S. political climate going into November's
presidential election.
The outcome marked the latest evidence of a growing partisan
climate in American politics that values confrontation over
compromise and has led to gridlock in Washington.
It also suggested that some voters will support a politician
who seeks to balance the government budget by cutting spending
and reducing pensions and benefits for government workers rather
than raising taxes.
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said
Obama had "actively avoided Wisconsin" and "abandoned his base
in this recall."
"Wisconsin Democrats now head into November dispirited and
in disarray, while Republicans remain strong and organized, with
momentum on our side," Priebus said.
House of Representatives Republicans emerged from a
closed-door meeting on Wednesday morning laughing and smiling.
Representative Fred Upton of Michigan said they had cheered the
Wisconsin results.
Ahead of the recall election, organized labor and
conservatives mounted intense get-out-the-vote drives in
Wisconsin. Grassroots activists in the conservative Tea Party
movement closely aligned with the Republicans played a major
role in those efforts supporting Walker.
Harley Shaiken, a labor professor at the University of
California Berkeley, said the Wisconsin results did not mean
there would be a wholesale assault on unions nationwide.
"This is clearly a victory for Walker, but it's been a very
costly and disruptive victory," he said. "Some legislators (in
other states) will try to go down the same path but they may
find it very expensive to do so."
Walker has not emerged completely unscathed. He still faces
an investigation into alleged corruption during his time as
Milwaukee County executive before he became governor.