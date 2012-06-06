* California, Wisconsin votes portend more union attacks
* White House: don't read too much into Wisconsin outcome
* Wisconsin is key state in Obama's Nov. 6 re-election bid
* Walker: Wisconsin "now competitive" in White House race
By Nick Carey
MILWAUKEE, June 6 Wisconsin Republican Governor
Scott Walker's recall election victory and the vote of two
California cities to curb the pensions of city workers may
embolden political leaders across the country to take on labor
unions, experts said on Wednesday.
Walker on Tuesday survived a recall election forced by
liberal critics opposed to his bold moves to limit the powers of
public sector unions in a Midwestern state that could be a
battleground in the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Voters in two of California's biggest cities, San Diego and
San Jose, on Tuesday overwhelmingly supported cutting pensions
of city government workers to save money.
"This is a watershed moment, a historic moment," said Gary
Chaison, professor of labor relations at Clark University in
Worcester, Massachusetts.
"They (unions) gambled heavily and they lost heavily. It's a
real problem for them," Chaison added.
Tuesday's results also could spell trouble for President
Barack Obama's Democratic party, which is dependent on labor
unions for votes, financial support and on-the-ground
organization. The White House downplayed the notion that the
Wisconsin outcome could foreshadow problems for Obama in the
November election against Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
"I certainly wouldn't read much into yesterday's result
beyond its effect on who's occupying the governor's seat today
in Wisconsin," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters
aboard Air Force One as Obama headed for San Francisco.
Walker, who has emerged as a hero to American conservatives
for taking on the unions and then surviving their recall
efforts, said Romney will remain an underdog, particularly in
Wisconsin, where Obama won by 14 percentage points in 2008.
"But I think anyone looking at the results last night would
also acknowledge that it's now competitive in Wisconsin," Walker
said in an interview on MSNBC on Wednesday.
Unions and liberal activists forced the Wisconsin recall
election over a law championed by Walker curbing collective
bargaining powers for public sector workers. The state's
Republican-controlled legislature passed it last year soon after
Walker took office.
Walker made no apologies for going after union collective
bargaining rights, but said he should have spent more time
talking about it before he acted. "I was so eager to fix it, I
didn't talk about it," Walker said. "Most politicians talk about
it, they just never fix it."
Walker won by a larger margin than he had over the same
Democratic challenger he beat two years ago, Milwaukee Mayor Tom
Barrett.
'TAKE A STAND'
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement that
while the Walker recall effort fell short, the state's Senate
has flipped back to the Democrats, which could put a break on
Walker's agenda.
Democrats had tried to recall four state senators who voted
with Walker and needed to oust just one to take a majority in
the chamber. Three of the Republicans survived but a fourth was
trailing by 779 votes in complete unofficial returns. The
Republican senator had not conceded on Wednesday, saying there
were still absentee ballots to count.
The Walker victory stands in contrast to the big union
triumph in Ohio last November with the defeat of a law that
sharply reduced public worker collective bargaining rights in
that state.
Marick Masters, director of labor studies at Wayne State
University in Detroit, said the difference was that in Ohio the
unions went after a law and in Wisconsin they went after a
person. "The political battle became highly personalized in
Wisconsin," Masters said.
Harley Shaiken, a labor professor at the University of
California Berkeley, said the results did not mean a wholesale
assault on union collective bargaining rights nationwide. "Some
legislators (in other states) will try to go down the same path
but they may find it very expensive to do so," Shaiken said.
The Wisconsin outcome was the latest evidence of a growing
partisan climate in American politics that values confrontation
over compromise and has led to gridlock in Washington.
The votes in California and Wisconsin also suggest that some
voters have grown impatient with reports of union benefit
excesses and will support efforts to rein them in to balance
budgets.
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said
Republicans will try to replicate their victory in Wisconsin in
the November election. No Republican presidential candidate has
won Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
"Wisconsin Democrats now head into November dispirited and
in disarray, while Republicans remain strong and organized, with
momentum on our side," Priebus said.
Walker has not emerged completely unscathed. He still faces
an investigation into alleged corruption during his time as
Milwaukee County executive before he became governor.