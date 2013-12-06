Dec 6 Residents in the upper U.S. Midwest should
ditch their seasonal tradition of eating "cannibal sandwiches"
made of raw ground beef, health officials warned, citing
multiple outbreaks of foodborne illnesses since the 1970s and
cases last year.
Gobbling up raw ground beef spread on sandwich bread or
crackers with onions and other seasoning led to more than 50
cases of foodborne illness in 1972, 1978 and 1994 in Wisconsin,
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in a report
released this week.
Raw beef "cannibal sandwiches" have also been linked to at
least four cases, and possibly more than a dozen, of sickness
tied to E. Coli bacteria in the central region of Wisconsin over
the 2012 winter holiday season, the CDC said.
The bacteria can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and
abdominal cramps and, in the most severe cases, kidney failure.
"Despite ongoing outreach efforts addressing the dangers
associated with consuming undercooked or raw ground beef, this
regional holiday tradition continues to be associated with
outbreaks," the CDC said.
Jubilant amateur chefs can be seen in Web videos dining on
blood-red beef chunks dusted with pepper, topped with onions,
packed with capers, and piled onto sandwich bread with cheese
and mustard.
The CDC urged retailers to discourage customers from
consuming raw ground beef, which it said should be cooked to an
internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71 degrees
Celsius).
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)