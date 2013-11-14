MILWAUKEE Police shot and wounded a man armed with a handgun in the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin on Thursday as he fled officers who were seeking to arrest him, sparking a lockdown at the hospital, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke said.

The man was taken into custody, Clarke said. He did not identify the man and said no other injuries were reported.

The man had been holding a baby when police approached him and attempted to arrest him, Clarke said. He fled after putting the baby down. Neither the baby nor the baby's mother was hurt.

The shooting was reported at 11:59 a.m. CT (1759 GMT)

Dozens of police vehicles were parked outside the hospital and officers swarmed around its entrance.

In a statement, the hospital said, "The situation has been contained. The hospital building itself remains locked down until law enforcement issues a complete all-clear."

The hospital later said the lockdown order had been lifted and police had declared the situation safe. "There is no danger to patients, families or employees," the hospital said in a statement. "Operations have resumed as normal."

Mike Sanfelippo, 39, was leaving the hospital with his wife and 11-year-old son when he heard an announcement that the facility was being locked down due to "an active shooter."

"I was just thinking about protecting my family and getting out," said Sanfelippo, who fled the hospital when he heard the announcement.

The facility describes itself on its Web site as being one of the busiest pediatric hospitals in the nation, having treated more than 350,000 patients in 2011.

