By Brendan O'Brien
| MADISON, Wis.
MADISON, Wis. Feb 24 Wisconsin lawmakers on
Tuesday will field testimony from the public on a proposed
right-to-work bill at the state capitol, where union members are
expected to hold a rally in opposition of the legislation.
After conducting a day-long public hearing in Madison, the
five-member Republican-led Senate labor committee is expected to
vote on whether to send the proposed measure to the full
chamber, where it will be deliberated during an extraordinary
session.
The proposed bill would prohibit workers from being required
to join and financially support a union - such as by paying dues
- as a condition of their employment.
Republican leadership is fast-tracking the right-to-work
legislation in the hope that the Republican-dominated Senate
will approve it by the end of the week and the Assembly will
take up the bill during the week of March 2.
Unions members plan to rally at the state capitol building
on Tuesday to coincide with the committee's hearing. A similar
rally is scheduled for Wednesday.
Governor Scott Walker, a potential Republican candidate for
president in 2016, supports the policy and will sign the bill if
it makes it to his desk, a spokeswoman has said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Lambert)