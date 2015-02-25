(Updates with rally details and committee vote)
MADISON, Wis. Feb 24 A Wisconsin Senate
committee on Tuesday advanced a proposal to make Wisconsin the
25th right-to-work state after hours of public testimony and a
rally by a couple of thousand union members opposed to the bill.
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a potential Republican
candidate for president in 2016, will sign a bill if it makes it
to his desk, a spokeswoman has said.
Walker backed a law to limit the power of public sector
unions shortly after taking office in 2011, and in 2012 he
survived a recall election sought by Democrats and union
members, making him a favorite of conservatives nationally.
The latest bill would prohibit private sector workers from
being required to join or financially support a union, such as
through dues, as a condition of employment.
Supporters say a right-to-work law could attract businesses
to Wisconsin, while opponents contend such a law would be an
assault on organized labor.
An hours-long hearing over the bill on Tuesday was cut a few
minutes short by the Senate committee chairman, Republican
Stephen Nass, who cited the threat of a disruption by union
demonstrators, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The committee voted along party lines to advance the bill
for consideration by the full Republican-controlled Senate on
Wednesday.
The majority Republican state Assembly is expected to take
up the bill next week.
"I don't think that there is any other piece of legislation
that sends a stronger message to those who might think about
expanding here or locating here than this bill," Senate Majority
Leader Scott Fitzgerald said at the outset of the hearing.
Workers opposing the measure began to chant shortly after
the hearing began and then organized a midday rally outside the
building with about 2,000 people carrying U.S. and union flags
and signs opposing the bill.
"I never thought I would see this day and that this action
would take place in this state," said Michael Ladwig, 53, a
carpenter from Rio, Wisconsin, who wore a scuffed white hard hat
and a green jacket.
Wisconsin Policy Research Institute President Mike Nichols
testified in favor of the measure at the committee hearing.
"Wisconsin's role in the national economy has shrunk with
the passage of time, we know that; the analysis suggests that
passage of a right-to-work law likely would slow and possibly
reverse that trend," Nichols said.
Marquette University economics professor Abdur Chowdhury
testified that businesses looked more toward technology
development, tax policies and infrastructure when deciding where
to locate than to right-to-work laws.
"Business firms look at the entire business package,"
Chowdhury said.
