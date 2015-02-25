By Brendan O'Brien
| MADISON, Wis.
MADISON, Wis. Feb 25 Wisconsin takes a major
step on Wednesday towards becoming the 25th U.S. state to
prohibit requiring private sector workers to join or financially
support unions when its Republican-led Senate begins debate on
proposed "right-to-work" legislation.
Union members are expected to rally in opposition at the
state capitol in Madison, which was also the scene of large
protests in 2011 after Republican Governor Scott Walker ushered
through a law limiting the power of public-sector unions. The
step earned Walker, a possible contender for the Republican
presidential nomination, accolades from conservatives across the
United States.
Supporters of the right-to-work measure contend it could
attract businesses to the Midwest state, while opponents see it
as an assault on organized labor that would limit union
revenues.
The Senate is scheduled to deliberate and to vote on the
measure before the Wednesday session is adjourned. The Assembly
is expected to take up the bill next week.
Union workers opposed to the bill are expected to hold a
second midday rally in as many days outside on the steps of the
capitol, in an echo of the massive rallies that preceded
Walker's 2011 move.
An hours-long hearing over the bill on Tuesday evening was
cut 30 minutes short by the Senate committee chairman,
Republican Stephen Nass, who cited the threat of a disruption by
union demonstrators. The committee voted along party lines to
advance the bill for Senate consideration.
Walker will sign a bill if it makes it to his desk, a
spokeswoman has said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa
Lambert)